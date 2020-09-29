Visions of a world after COVID-19 Runner Up: An uncertain path to an unknown future

Covid will have massive impacts on everyday life. I represent the changes from the past (bottom) moving to the present (middle). Future changes needed to be made (top) sit above a gap representing the unknown path to this currently fantasy utopian world.
Who's getting rich from COVID-19?
Boris Johnson's government stands accused of 'COVID cronyism', after handing out staggering sums of money to controversial private firms to fight COVID-19. Often the terms of these deals are kept secret, with no value-for-money checks or penalties for repeated failures which cost lives. And many major contracts have gone directly to key Tory donors and allies – without competition.
As COVID rates across the country surge, how can we hold our leaders accountable? Meet the lawyers, journalists and politicians leading the charge in our free live discussion on Thursday 1 October at 5pm UK time.
Hear from:
Dawn Butler Labour MP for Brent Central and member of the House of Commons Committee on Science and Technology
Peter Geoghegan Investigations editor, openDemocracy, and author of 'Democracy for Sale: Dark Money and Dirty Politics'
Jolyon Maugham Barrister and founder of the Good Law Project.
Peter Smith Procurement expert and author of 'Bad Buying: How Organisations Waste Billions through Failures, Frauds and F*ck-ups'
Chair: Mary Fitzgerald Editor-in-chief of openDemocracy
