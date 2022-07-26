On 25 July, Myanmar’s military junta put four pro-democracy activists to death, the country’s first executions in more than 30 years.

The killings have drawn widespread international condemnation, including a US warning that “there can be no business as usual with this regime”. The regionally influential Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), of which Myanmar is a member, said the executions are “highly reprehensible”.

But Myanmar’s government, led for the past 17 months by military chief General Min Aung Hlaing, remains defiant. Defending its execution of the “criminals”, it said the killings weren’t “personal”, just entirely deserved. It added that this was “justice for the people”.

Britain’s Channel 4 coincidentally screened a long-scheduled documentary ‘Myanmar: The Forgotten Revolution’ on 25 July, just hours after the executions became international news. Using footage shot by anonymous activists in the country, the chilling programme starts in February 2021, when protests erupted after the military coup against Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected government. It shows the overwhelmingly youthful protesters’ horror when their army starts to shoot them dead on the streets of Myanmar’s cities and towns.

Get our free Daily Email Get one whole story, direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up now

The documentary, which seeks to force global attention onto what it calls ‘the world’s forgotten civil war’, comes amid growing calls for Myanmar to be internationally ostracised.

Malaysia’s foreign minister Saifuddin Abdullah has grimly noted the timing of the executions, saying they needed to be taken “very, very seriously" as they seemed to make "a mockery" of an ASEAN-led peace plan to facilitate dialogue between Myanmar’s military leaders and opponents.

The United Nations special rapporteur on Myanmar, Thomas Andrews, said the execution of “patriots and champions of human rights and democracy” was “depraved” and “must be a turning point for the international community”.

Here's your guide to what’s happening in Myanmar.

What do we know about the executions?

The four people executed by the junta were an eclectic group that included a rapper-turned-politician and a middle-aged writer who rose to prominence as a student protesting against a previous military regime.

The junta accused all four of conspiring to commit ‘terror acts’, its omnibus term for the post-coup peaceful protests that soon escalated to armed resistance, which includes the campaign waged by the People’s Defence Force.

Following secretive closed-door trials, the men were sentenced to death in January and April. The government affirmed its intention to execute all four last month, but did not set a date.

The Assistance Association of Political Prisoners (AAPP), an activist organisation that tracks killings and arrests in Myanmar, says that 113 others have also been sentenced to death – 41 of whom were convicted in absentia. The organisation claims 14,883 people have been arrested and 2,123 killed by military forces since the coup in February 2021.