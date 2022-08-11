In 75 years as independent countries, India and Pakistan have become more alike than seemed likely when they were born in mid-August 1947, a few hours apart.

Back then, India and Pakistan seemed like mirror images of each other, with their respective Hindu and Muslim majorities. Despite a shared back story, they had very different hopes for the future, but the gap between their aspirations has narrowed over the intervening decades.

Pakistan was founded as a homeland for south Asia’s Muslims but, despite the efforts of a succession of leaders – as well as an Islamising military dictator – has remained an Islamic republic rather than a full-blown theocracy. Meanwhile, India, which started out as an inclusive, secular country, has steadily moved towards Hindu majoritarianism.

Now, faith drives politics in both of these nuclear-armed neighbours, and their dismal fraternal similarities are more obvious than before.

The growing likeness has struck others, not least Salman Rushdie, whose acclaimed allegorical novel ‘Midnight’s Children’ (1981) centred on India and Pakistan’s inextricably linked fates. At a seminar at Brown University in the US last November, Rushdie noted that in these past seven decades, neither country had fared well.

“I used to think that India had got things right to a degree that Pakistan had not,” said Rushdie. “I find it hard to believe that any more – not because of the improvement of Pakistan, but because of the deterioration of India.”

He has a point. The 2022 edition of the Bertelsmann Transformation Index (BTI) – which compares transformation processes towards democracy in 137 countries – puts India in the category of “defective democracies” and Pakistan on the list of “hard-line autocracies”.

Indeed, the fundamentals of Pakistan’s democratic structure have remained dispiritingly unchanged for decades. Political success depends on support from the powerful military, with the generals serving as “both usurpers and law-givers”, in the phrase of a Pakistani analyst.

Religious groups also enjoy considerable power, with BTI’s Pakistan country report noting the importance of “powerful religious parties and political movements in Pakistan, with many of these assuming a more violent and extremist orientation in recent years”.