‘It felt almost like independence day’: Ashan Wijewickrema, general manager reddot tours

I reached the protest at about 3.30pm. By that time, the major part of it was already done and there was a carnival atmosphere all around. I wasn’t there when they stormed the presidential palace but I did go to the presidential secretariat.

This was the first time I had taken part in a protest in my 38 years. The middle class of Sri Lanka largely doesn’t get on to the roads to protest and join in demonstrations and so on. But now the impact of the situation is being felt by everybody and people wanted to raise their voice.

For the old guard, say my parents’ generation and for people over 55, it is a little unsettling. They feel it’s all a bit unnerving. People over 50 are used to more structure. For the younger crowd, we feel more liberated, able to raise our voice.

We feel that the system should not rely on a particular person or party and that you should have some qualifications, not just a voter base, if you want to be in parliament. People are saying that this is an opportune time to form an all-party government.

Really, the protest felt almost like independence day [Sri Lanka won independence from Britain on 4 February 1948]. It was a chance for us all to come together, to be united.

I am Sinhalese and when I was young we were told to look at the Tamils in a different way. But on 9 July, I saw Tamils joining in. We were all one people, there were no divisions between Tamils, Sinhalese, Muslims, the wealthy and not-so-wealthy. It felt surreal, I have never seen Sri Lanka like this before.

The people have had a big win because the protests have, by and large, been really peaceful. Of course, there are some people who take the opportunity to misbehave, but largely it has been non-violent. The international media should report it as it is, life is going on. We even played a Test match against the Australians and won.

Going forward, people want to see a plan with a purpose. We want accountability. I remember hearing on the radio, a story about the Indian prime minister Indira Gandhi coming to Sri Lanka and having no more than a glass of water at dinner with our prime minister, Mrs Bandaranaike. When she was asked why, she said there was a famine in India and how could she eat when her people were not eating. I don’t know if the story is true but I think we want to see some of the same spirit in our leaders.