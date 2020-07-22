How women are helping each other to business success in Ghana

“I was working for a tour operating business where I observed how whenever a group of tourists arrived they wanted African wares. After the firm folded, I decided to go into the business of selling African wares as souvenirs full-time. I got credit from a dressmaker to start my business. I displayed the wares on a small table outside the Cape Coast Castle. Now I can boast of two shops.”

This story of Awo, a souvenir trader, typifies how women-owned small tourism businesses in Ghana are collaborating to start, nurture and sustain themselves. The support they give each other is moral as well as material, and extends to formal professional associations that can give the women access to funding from international agencies.

Tourism supports small firms because it has low entry costs. This means that even if a woman has only a limited amount of capital and limited skills, she can still establish her own business. Nonetheless, many encounter difficulties even in raising the minimum capital to start. What Awo’s story reveals is how leveraging ties with a fellow woman entrepreneur can make all the difference for aspiring women entrepreneurs.

In research that we conducted to understand women’s entrepreneurial journeys through tourism in Ghana, we found that the women lamented the challenges they encounter – but also took the initiative in overcoming these challenges through existing and newly created networks.

For instance, Mansa, a bar owner, at first appeared to paint a gloomy picture of her entrepreneurial journey: “Before I got married, I was working at a guest house. I was responsible for cooking and cleaning guest rooms… but after I got married and children started coming in, I realised that I had to make time for them. Working in the guest house was tedious so I used the knowledge I gained from [it] to start my pub business.”

Ama, the owner-manager of a hospitality management company, described the difficulty she had in penetrating the market. She noted: “It was difficult getting properties to manage. People do not know who you are; you do not have any track record and they cannot trust your brand. That was challenging.”

Relatedly, Maame almost gave up her tour operation business at the beginning: “Nobody knew my business, so I had very few customers,” she said. “I was also a little bit inexperienced and I didn’t have much networks which made it impossible for me to diversify… I almost gave up on the business.” Efua, who was in the homestay business, also complained about the difficulty in raising capital to renovate her rooms and market her business.

When we asked these women how they were able to overcome these challenges, Maame spoke of the support she had from an informal community microfinance institution, known in Ghana as a susu: “I belong to a susu which supported me financially, I borrowed some money from our susu and injected it into the business. A friend in the susu also helped me with marketing until things got better.” Another woman indicated immense support from her family, “not in financial terms, but morally they have been there for me”.

More and more women own businesses in Ghana, but many do not have access to capital, business networks or skills. Hence their businesses are small and struggle to grow. Few last beyond five years, and the proportion of women entrepreneurs who succeed is lower than that of their male counterparts. Women’s collaborative networks – ranging from informal groups of friends and acquaintances to formally registered associations – could play a pivotal role in changing that negative narrative.