Nigeria’s female mechanics show how young African women can be empowered

“My friends and family used to laugh at me when they see my greased hands, overalls and coveralls. Even my male counterparts sometimes try to intimidate me at work. But I am a go-getter. I never let anything deter me from reaching my dreams to be one of the most successful female mechanics in Nigeria.”

These are the words of Florence Iria, an ever-smiling, vibrant 25-year-old woman. She is an outstanding trainee of Empowering African Women, a learning platform that I set up with friends to enable young Nigerian women to unlock their potential through vocational training.

Iria’s family had registered her at a school of nursing, but she opted out for lack of funds. Luckily, she had a long-term dream: to become an auto mechanic. She had a passion for cars and had always aspired to be a ‘lady mechanic’, as women who work with cars are known in Nigeria.

In February 2018, an opportunity to pursue that dream came her way through the government-sponsored N-Power Build vocational training and apprenticeship scheme. A year after completing it, Iria, with other female graduates, was sponsored by Empowering African Women programme to pursue an extra year of paid internship in auto mechanics.

Today, Iria continues to work at D.T. Autocafe Limited, a government-approved training centre that partners with Empowering African Women. In addition to her job as a tyre and wheel alignment specialist, she presents an online video series about car maintenance which encourages more women to come into the industry.