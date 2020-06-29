To support Africa’s women entrepreneurs, investors must understand them

“If you want to change our society, you help a woman to change her life. Then the woman will change the world.” These are the words of Vera Mbongo, who runs a not-for-profit orphanage attached to a for-profit car-wash business in Cameroon. Just like Mbongo, many women do not start talking about money when asked about their motivation for starting a business.

When Albert Kimbu of the University of Surrey and I asked women entrepreneurs in Cameroon what inspired them, they told us about independence and contributing to society: if that leads the business to grow and make a lot of money, that is a bonus.

The women we spoke to provided striking reasons for why they started a business. One said, “The rate of prostitution can be reduced if women are enabled to be more creative.” Another said, “I want to be independent and not just sit at home as a housewife who gets everything from her husband.” Another “did not want to sit idle at home as a housewife and not pursue my childhood dream to be a decorator”.

When asked what benefits they get from their newly acquired independence, apart from generating income, one participant said, “Men now treat women such as myself with some respect. They no longer treat us with scorn and disdain as they used to do in the past.”

These stories reflect a society where cultural norms still favour men. Women see themselves as experiencing discrimination, being less supported in society and having to combine household and business tasks. For Ernestine Ebong, owner of a décor and events management businesses, this can be very demanding.

“I have been in this business for eleven years and have trained many girls who now have their own small décor businesses,” she said. “Currently I have eleven trainees. Parents come to me begging to train and employ their children as if this is a job for illiterates. You end up teaching them everything from sales to customer service and even how to manage the money you give to them as salaries, pay their rents – [you] advise them how to live a healthy life.”

Businesses that are owned by women are often described as ‘survivalist’ in the sense that they are started out of the necessity to cater for the basic needs of the woman and to supplement their household income. They start from a smaller base and either close after a few years or grow at a much slower pace.

Yet when describing their entrepreneurial journeys, women entrepreneurs in the African context talk about business growth aspirations similar to those in other parts of the world . Another study by Kimbu and myself, on Cameroon, describes the slow growth in women’s entrepreneurial journeys.

Consider that of Pauline Mbouh. After completing hotel management studies, she moved to the capital city, Yaoundé, to live with her elder sister in early 2000. “Getting a job in a reputable hotel that matched my ambition was really tough,” she said. “I began to bake and sell home-made meat pies and cakes near the premises of government departments and private organisations during lunchtime. Slowly, I was saving money, benefiting from using my sister’s property and utilities for free. I even recruited my cousin as my first employee.”

Six years later, in 2006 Pauline rented a property as both living space and business site, and registered as a limited company. “I used my savings, got a loan from my sister, delayed rental payment from the landlord and I also benefited from a one-year tax-free incentive from the government for newly registered businesses.”

By 2011 she had opened two restaurants, employed 25 full-time staff, offered in- and outdoors services and was generating an annual revenue of more than 40 million XAF (approx. US$ 67,700). That is not all. “I run a short fee-paying catering course and a monthly home-cooking show on TV. I have established a poultry farm supplying chicken and eggs to the restaurants and other eateries in the city.” She went on to describe her next growth objective as “to create a chain of restaurants across the three largest cities of Cameroon”.

The research evidence is clear. Without adequate financing, women-owned businesses will continue to struggle to survive or will grow at a much slower rate. More specifically, access to a combination of debt, equity, quasi-equity and ‘patient capital’ investments to women-focused ventures is a potential solution to the gender imbalances.

A new source of investment – gender lens investing

Some investors seek to intentionally and measurably address gender disparities and examine gender dynamics to better inform their investment decisions. This is known as ‘gender lens investing’ (GLI). It takes the form of partnerships between development finance institutions and private venture funds. Together they create pots of money that are then drawn on to invest in businesses related to women: either businesses that women own, or businesses that prioritise employability and retention of female staff, or businesses that sell products for women.