Print Friendly and PDF
only search openDemocracy.net

The citizenshop

Nele Vos and Marcia Chandra 20 November 2017

Freedom of movement means no such thing. Movement is a marketplace – how much does it cost?

Who are we banner_0.jpg

This video is published as part of an editorial partnership between openDemocracy, The Open University and Counterpoints Arts to reanimate the Tate Exchange project in which academics and artists together ask who – during a time when the lines marking out citizens, borders and nations are being redrawn, or drawn more starkly – 'we' are, and who gets to decide.

About the authors

Nele Vos is a narrative experience designer living and working in Berlin. In 2016 she completed an M.A. in Narrative Environments, Central Saint Martins with distinction and works now as co-founding partner at Goller&Vos. In addition to her applied design projects she combines her conceptual and graphic design skills to create politically and participatory driven installations against the backdrop of migration and globalization. 

Marcia Chandra is a visual storyteller with a background in ethnography and development. Much of her work focuses around migration, identity and urban change. She works freelance with community groups, NGOs and research organizations producing stories, interactive projects and workshops. Visit her website here.

Related Articles
Unequal journeys: exploring the contradictions of citizenship and asylum regimes
Nele Vos
Alexander Goller
Agnes Czajka
Bearing witness
Behjat Omer Abdulla
Umut Erel
Stealing stories for art: migration, voyeurism and the appropriation of injustice
Alia Syed
Sara de Jong
Umut Erel
A New Union Flag
Gil Mualem Doron
Marcia Chandra
We are all displaced
Sara de Jong
Alena Pfoser
Mashing up the Union Jack
Giota Alevizou
Subjects

Related Articles
Unequal journeys: exploring the contradictions of citizenship and asylum regimes

Nele Vos  and Alexander Goller  and Agnes Czajka 

Bearing witness

Behjat Omer Abdulla  and Umut Erel 

Stealing stories for art: migration, voyeurism and the appropriation of injustice

Alia Syed  and Sara de Jong  and Umut Erel 

This article is published under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International licence. If you have any queries about republishing please contact us. Please check individual images for licensing details.

We encourage anyone to comment, please consult the
oD commenting guidelines if you have any questions.