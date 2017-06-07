Watch the 6-minute animated film ‘Sorry I Drowned’ inspired by a letter allegedly found on the body of someone who drowned in the Mediterranean sea due to the prevailing cynical politics of our day. [video]

“The world has catastrophically failed millions of people fleeing war, persecution and despair. Calculating politics won out over moral and legal obligations to offer protection and assistance to those in need. Like a contagious disease, walls, fences and restrictive border measures rampantly spread causing countless thousands of people to die on land or at sea.

This 6-minute animated film “Sorry I Drowned”, created by the Beirut-based Studio Kawakeb and Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), is inspired by a letter allegedly found on the body of someone who drowned in the Mediterranean Sea due to the prevailing cynical politics of our day. While we may not know of the truth behind who wrote the letter, we do know that what it depicts is real. This reality cannot continue.

The film illustrates the migrant-rejection crisis from the eyes of the migrants taking the Mediterranean route. However the emotional impact can go beyond just the Mediterranean route. This speaks about how desperate people are rejected and kicked away in their hour of need, and the consequence of that rejection and inhumane treatment. Although the film illustrates a drowning in the sea, the same rejection and inhumane treatment is taking place in many places on land too.’