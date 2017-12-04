The Mothers of Plaza de Mayo: "We are no longer alone"

Vera Jarach, one of the Mothers of Plaza de Mayo – the protest movement that arose in Argentina in response to the mass disappearance of Argentines during the dictatorship – discusses the search for truth, memory and justice.

This interview is part of Right to Protest, a partnership project with human rights organisations CELS and INCLO, with support from the ACLU, examining the power of protest and its fundamental role in democratic society.

Vera Jarach was born to a Jewish-Italian family in Milan, but her family fled to Argentina in 1939, when Vera was 10-years-old, to escape fascism. She is one of the Mothers of Plaza de Mayo, a protest movement in Argentina that arose in response to the civic-military dictatorship of 1976–1983. Vera's daughter, Franca Jarach – her only child – was one of around 30,000 Argentines who were 'disappeared' by the dictatorship.