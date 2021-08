WhatsApp quer compartilhar seus dados com o Facebook. Veja por que é preocupante

Join our panel of anti-trafficking leaders and migrant sex worker activists as they discuss why the trafficking sector is letting down sex workers and how to do things differently. Join us at 5pm UK time on Thursday 19 August to discuss this with an expert panel.



Hear from:

Joanna Ewart-James Executive director, Freedom United

Jean Bruggeman Executive director, Freedom Network USA

Amina du Jean

Charlotte Lee Spokesperson, English Collective of Prostitutes

Chair: Emily Kenway Impact editor, Beyond Trafficking and Slavery