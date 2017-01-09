only search openDemocracy.net

It's time to talk about Britain

ADAMRAMSAY

Without the support of the EU, Britain's wood-wormed constitution must crumble. Part one of a short series. The British state is responsible for more penguins than any other government on earth. ...

The busybody state is on the rise – and it is ticking us all off

JOSIE APPLETON

In this extract from her new book Officious, Josie Appleton outlines the rise of the tick-box, tut, tut state and the threat it poses to civil society.

Brexit has killed the sovereignty of Parliament

ANTHONY BARNETT

As Britain's Supreme Court hears the evidence on whether Parliament must trigger Brexit, it's all over for Britain's old regime.

We need European regulation of Facebook and Google

LEIGHTON ANDREWS

It's time for the EU to step in and regulate the world's two biggest media outlets.

Scotland must take this chance to stand up for women’s reproductive rights

ALYS MUMFORD

Women’s and human rights organisations in Scotland are calling for a Scottish approach to abortion.

Was the Richmond Park by-election really a setback for Brexit?

David Elstein 9 January 2017

Was it really Brexit which swung Richmond Park to the Lib Dems?

Rupert returns

David Elstein 26 December 2016

21st Century Fox – the Murdoch family’s entertainment conglomerate – is bidding for the 61% of satellite broadcaster Sky it does not own. Predictably, alarm bells are ringing. What is at stake?

Another man's freedom fighter

Eleanor Penny 23 December 2016

Eleanor Penny talks to Dr Salman Butt about extremism, terrorism, and how to challenge violence without propping up prejudice.

What would a populist Corbyn look like?

Aaron Bastani 22 December 2016

Eight things the UK's Labour leader should do if he wishes to catch the populist wind.

The BBC and Wales' information deficit

Daniel Evans 22 December 2016

Wales suffers the unique problem of a lack of information, as opposed to misinformation. Welsh people need to explore alternative media forms to create a Welsh public sphere

The battle of governments against extremism has to be credible

Richard Norton-Taylor 21 December 2016

Byrne writes, ‘the starting point for radicalisation may in fact be rage rather than religion…it’s not the madrassa that is the problem, it’s your mates.’ Book review.

The Candidate: How Corbyn survived the coup – extract

Alex Nunns 19 December 2016

In an extract from new book The Candidate: Jeremy Corbyn’s Improbable Path to Power, Alex Nunns explains how Corbyn was able to survive the attempt of his MPs to overthrow him.

BAFTA/BFI Film Diversity Measures may not lead to BAME employment

Simon Albury 19 December 2016

The press should not exaggerate the effectiveness of the film diversity measures introduced by BAFTA this week. They deserve only a small welcome.

Bigotry seeks company in the UK

Warwick historians 19 December 2016

We historians at the University of Warwick are very concerned about the racism that is becoming increasingly commonplace over Britain, especially in the aftermath of the Brexit vote.

Shakespeare the revolutionary

Jeremy Fox 18 December 2016

England's bard saw everyone as a whole human. That makes his plays great: and makes him a great revolutionary.

Five reasons why we don’t have a free and independent press in the UK and what we can do about it

Ed Jones 18 December 2016

Britain's press is controlled by the same networks of people as run everything else. Is it really free?

A guide to Christmas books for the radical in your life

Mark Perryman 17 December 2016

Mark Perryman provides a seasonal round-up of the best books to cheer up the radical spirit

Is BBC Question Time’s audience producer really a fascist?

Tim Holmes 15 December 2016

A freak Twitter storm engulfed the audience producer of the popular current affairs programme last week, as it was revealed she had shared Facebook posts by far right groups. But is there more to it?

Tackling antisemitism doesn't mean clamping down on criticism of Israel

Eleanor Penny 14 December 2016

The government has formalised a flawed definition of antisemitism that includes 'exceptional criticism' of Israel.

Legal aid cuts are a major human rights issue

Rachel Logan 14 December 2016

Amnesty found that the recent sharp cuts to civil legal aid have hurt not only those people already in the most pain, but the integrity of the justice system itself. 

The busybody state is on the rise – and it is ticking us all off

Josie Appleton 13 December 2016

In this extract from her new book Officious, Josie Appleton outlines the rise of the tick-box, tut, tut state and the threat it poses to civil society.

Jumping aboard the gravy train

Geoffrey Bindman 13 December 2016

While commercial law firms continue to declare annual profits amounting to hundreds of millions, cuts to legal aid mean many people are suffering. Why not redress this imbalance? 

Scotland must take this chance to stand up for women’s reproductive rights

Alys Mumford 12 December 2016

Women’s and human rights organisations in Scotland are calling for a Scottish approach to abortion.

We need European regulation of Facebook and Google

Leighton Andrews 12 December 2016

It's time for the EU to step in and regulate the world's two biggest media outlets.

Immigration isn't responsible for falling living standards

Tess Finch-Lees 12 December 2016

The Casey report is a decoy. We shouldn't draw disingenuous links between falling living standards and fear of immigration.

The economy after Brexit: encouragingly resilient or still a case of ‘wait and see’?

Iain Begg 12 December 2016

The British economy has not suffered the dire consequences projected prior to the referendum. Were the pessimists wrong, is it a delayed reaction, or are there other forces at work?

The Glorious Referendum on the EU – Why it doesn’t represent the will of the people

Desmond Cohen 10 December 2016

With millions from Remain voting demographics excluded from the vote, and the result narrow, there's no reason for the government to see the Brexit result as final.

Why human rights now matter more than ever

Sean Humber 10 December 2016

It’s Human Rights Day and, in these turbulent times, human rights are more important than ever.

Stop the government's rush to privatise the aid budget.

Kahra Wayland-Larty 10 December 2016

Under the delusion of “trickle down aid”, the UK government is looking to reduce poverty by financing luxury apartments and shopping malls.

Children in custody need protection, not cruelty and bullying

Shauneen Lambe and Jennifer Twite 9 December 2016

Recent HMIC report found "inexcusably poor practices" by police towards children in custody. A cultural shift is needed both within the police force and the local authorities who are failing to accommodate them. The Home Office must take action.

Not alone: what the UK can learn from union co-ops

Pat Conaty 8 December 2016

With nearly 5 million people in the UK now self-employed, we need to find new ways to ensure today’s workers have rights and representation.

Theresa May, populism and citizenship

Amanda Machin 6 December 2016

We shouldn't dismiss moves towards a populist notion of national citizenship.

The end of domestic violence support for black and brown women in the UK?

Rebecca Omonira-Oyekanmi 6 December 2016

Dedicated refuges were created to answer a desperate need. Now their survival is at risk. 

Rethinking the BBC: A book launch

Ellie Mae O'Hagan 5 December 2016

Prominent thinkers on the BBC joined Our Beeb for an evening of debate in London.

The left needs to find a new internationalism

Michael Chessum 5 December 2016

Opposing American imperialism isn't enough. The left needs to find a new internationalism.

Brexit has killed the sovereignty of Parliament

Anthony Barnett 4 December 2016

As Britain's Supreme Court hears the evidence on whether Parliament must trigger Brexit, it's all over for Britain's old regime.

“Build democracy and it spreads like a virus”

Oliver Sylvester-Bradley 3 December 2016

A Q&A on Platform Co-ops with Nathan Schneider, as part of our focus on Platform Co-ops and the forthcoming open2017 conference.

Slavery and access to justice

Shanta Martin 2 December 2016

Today marks the International Day for the Abolition of Slavery but the uncomfortable truth is that modern slavery is rife. The British government could do much more to facilitate justice for victims of modern slavery.

The seeds of post-Brexit racial violence lie in government policy

Jenny Bourne 2 December 2016

Racist attacks are condemned by politicians who stop short of examining their complicity. New research suggests policy ignites hatred.

Re-writing the core code of business: A Q&A with Douglas Rushkoff

Oliver Sylvester-Bradley 1 December 2016

Why start-ups should shy away from attracting too much investment. Part of our focus on Platform Co-ops and the forthcoming open2017 conference.

