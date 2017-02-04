- openDemocracy
- oD-UK
- oDR
- oD 50.50
- democraciaAbierta
- Transformation
- OurBeeb
- More
The abdication of The Commons: how Article 50 saw parliament vote against its sovereignty
Westminster voted tonight to pass responsibility to the people, ending centuries of its sovereignty just as Trump rampages through America's rules.
The abdication of The Commons: how Article 50 saw parliament vote against its sovereignty
Westminster voted tonight to pass responsibility to the people, ending centuries of its sovereignty just as Trump rampages through America's rules.
Racist newspapers whipping up fear, fake news slanting elections – had enough? Join openDemocracy and hear from Brian Eno, Caroline Lucas, Peter Oborne, Yanis Varoufakis, Paul Mason & many more on what happens next.
OurBeeb
-
- 1 of 251
- ››