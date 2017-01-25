only search openDemocracy.net

After the Women's March on London: what now?

CHé RAMSDEN

If just 3-4% of the 100,000 people who marched commit to further intersectional organising and activism, this could be a historic tipping point for feminist struggle in Britain.

openDemocracy.net - free thinking for the world

Sturgeon should give Scotland the chance to reject May’s absurd adventurism

ADAM RAMSAY

As Theresa May demands Scotland follows her loyally into the night, it's time for Sturgeon to call an independence referendum.

You get what you pay for – landmark study exposes NHS privatisation risks

MARTIN MCKEE and VERONICA TOFFOLUTTI and AARON REEVES and DAVID STUCKLER

England’s NHS has relied on outsourcing cleaning but new firm evidence about increased infection risks should make it reassess.

Liam Fox and the worst secret trade stitch up you've never heard of

MOLLY SCOTT-CATO

The EU/US 'TTIP trade deal' is dead - but another deal that will do similar damage to our public services and protections is almost in place already. And the socialists are split...

After the Women's March on London: what now?

CHé RAMSDEN

If just 3-4% of the 100,000 people who marched commit to further intersectional organising and activism, this could be a historic tipping point for feminist struggle in Britain.

openDemocracy.net - free thinking for the world

Sturgeon should give Scotland the chance to reject May’s absurd adventurism

ADAM RAMSAY

As Theresa May demands Scotland follows her loyally into the night, it's time for Sturgeon to call an independence referendum.

You get what you pay for – landmark study exposes NHS privatisation risks

MARTIN MCKEE and VERONICA TOFFOLUTTI and AARON REEVES and DAVID STUCKLER

England’s NHS has relied on outsourcing cleaning but new firm evidence about increased infection risks should make it reassess.

Liam Fox and the worst secret trade stitch up you've never heard of

MOLLY SCOTT-CATO

The EU/US 'TTIP trade deal' is dead - but another deal that will do similar damage to our public services and protections is almost in place already. And the socialists are split...

 

Racist newspapers whipping up fear, fake news slanting elections – had enough? Join openDemocracy and hear from Brian Eno, Caroline Lucas, Peter Oborne, Yanis Varoufakis, Paul Mason & many more on what happens next.

 

Austerity Media banner

More»

OurBeeb

More

OurNHS

OurNHS

More

The BBC is neither independent or impartial: interview with Tom Mills

Ian Sinclair and Tom Mills 25 January 2017

Is the BBC really impartial? Interview with scholar of the BBC, Tom Mills, on his new book.

To understand women's rights we must look at gendered laws

Nicola Lacey 24 January 2017

Following the global march for women's rights on Saturday, we must look more closely at the subtle but profound ways in which inequality is perpetuated by the law.

The failed Trident missile test is emblematic of a wider malaise

Steve Hucklesby 23 January 2017

The UK Government insists that it is in favour of multilateral disarmament but this pretence has been laid bare by its vehement opposition to the forthcoming Nuclear Ban Treaty.

Trump is a unifier for the left – but what matters is who leads

Gabriel Bristow and Constance Laisné 23 January 2017

Protests against Trump's presidency brought the left together around the world. But who gets to decide where this movement goes next?

You get what you pay for – landmark study exposes NHS privatisation risks

Martin McKee, Veronica Toffolutti, Aaron Reeves, and David Stuckler 23 January 2017

England’s NHS has relied on outsourcing cleaning but new firm evidence about increased infection risks should make it reassess.

After the Women's March on London: what now?

Ché Ramsden 23 January 2017

If just 3-4% of the 100,000 people who marched commit to further intersectional organising and activism, this could be a historic tipping point for feminist struggle in Britain.

Sturgeon should give Scotland the chance to reject May’s absurd adventurism

Adam Ramsay 20 January 2017

As Theresa May demands Scotland follows her loyally into the night, it's time for Sturgeon to call an independence referendum.

Liam Fox and the worst secret trade stitch up you've never heard of

Molly Scott-Cato 19 January 2017

The EU/US 'TTIP trade deal' is dead - but another deal that will do similar damage to our public services and protections is almost in place already. And the socialists are split...

A manifesto for Manchester

Steve Hanson 18 January 2017

Andy Burnham has hit the ground running with an honest campaign around housing, although some of the ghosts of New Labour remain.

Employment Diversity – Has Ofcom been nobbled by the TV industry?

Simon Albury 18 January 2017

When it comes to diversity, Ofcom is being captured by the broadcasting industry.

Back to 1971: she may not frighten Europe but the prime minister frightens me

Anthony Barnett 18 January 2017

Theresa May sets out her view of what kind of country she wants Britain to be.

5 reasons Brexit is hazardous to our health

Ted Schrecker 17 January 2017

The post-Brexit deals now being negotiated are likely to leave Britons in poorer health and with a severely damaged or even privatised NHS.

Maybe it is time to tell new stories of Scotland

Gerry Hassan 16 January 2017

On the new Scotland and its emerging political culture.

Theresa May has handed the NHS crisis to the regions - here's why that should worry us all

Sid Ryan 16 January 2017

Westminster and Whitehall ‘lords and masters’ are making local NHS bosses create NHS plans full of hopelessly optimistic ambitions, and bad excuses for cutting services.

DUP risks turning Northern Ireland into an EU condominium

Tom Griffin 12 January 2017

The implications for the collapse of the Northern Irish Assembly this week could be far reaching...

Make justice great again

Helena Kennedy 12 January 2017

openJustice had its official launch party this week. Helena Kennedy talked about access to justice, justice post-Brexit and the future of human rights in the UK. Watch it here.

Parliamentarians - wake up!

Stein Ringen and Mark Fisher former MP 12 January 2017

The author launches a new blog with a message on Brexit – parliament wake up! Former Labour parliamentarian replies on how to correct the imbalance exploited by Thatcher, Blair and May.

The Illegitimacy of Brexit

Pavlos Eleftheriadis 11 January 2017

Britain voted to leave the EU. But there is no mandate for where it should go.

Bauman's legacy

Neal Lawson 10 January 2017

Zygmunt understood the crisis of a social democracy built on solid jobs, fixed identities and bounded within nation states, and paved the way for thinking about the need for progressive alliances. Español

False Consciousness, what's not to dislike?

Steve Hanson 10 January 2017

The left need to face the hard truth of False Consciousness: We actually need more of what has just happened, not less. Paradoxically, the left now need to let go in order to get to grips with the new situation.

Was the Richmond Park by-election really a setback for Brexit?

David Elstein 9 January 2017

Was it really Brexit which swung Richmond Park to the Lib Dems?

Rupert returns

David Elstein 26 December 2016

21st Century Fox – the Murdoch family’s entertainment conglomerate – is bidding for the 61% of satellite broadcaster Sky it does not own. Predictably, alarm bells are ringing. What is at stake?

Another man's freedom fighter

Eleanor Penny 23 December 2016

Eleanor Penny talks to Dr Salman Butt about extremism, terrorism, and how to challenge violence without propping up prejudice.

What would a populist Corbyn look like?

Aaron Bastani 22 December 2016

Eight things the UK's Labour leader should do if he wishes to catch the populist wind.

The BBC and Wales' information deficit

Daniel Evans 22 December 2016

Wales suffers the unique problem of a lack of information, as opposed to misinformation. Welsh people need to explore alternative media forms to create a Welsh public sphere

The battle of governments against extremism has to be credible

Richard Norton-Taylor 21 December 2016

Byrne writes, ‘the starting point for radicalisation may in fact be rage rather than religion…it’s not the madrassa that is the problem, it’s your mates.’ Book review.

The Candidate: How Corbyn survived the coup – extract

Alex Nunns 19 December 2016

In an extract from new book The Candidate: Jeremy Corbyn’s Improbable Path to Power, Alex Nunns explains how Corbyn was able to survive the attempt of his MPs to overthrow him.

BAFTA/BFI Film Diversity Measures may not lead to BAME employment

Simon Albury 19 December 2016

The press should not exaggerate the effectiveness of the film diversity measures introduced by BAFTA this week. They deserve only a small welcome.

Bigotry seeks company in the UK

Warwick historians 19 December 2016

We historians at the University of Warwick are very concerned about the racism that is becoming increasingly commonplace over Britain, especially in the aftermath of the Brexit vote.

Shakespeare the revolutionary

Jeremy Fox 18 December 2016

England's bard saw everyone as a whole human. That makes his plays great: and makes him a great revolutionary.

Five reasons why we don’t have a free and independent press in the UK and what we can do about it

Ed Jones 18 December 2016

Britain's press is controlled by the same networks of people as run everything else. Is it really free?

A guide to Christmas books for the radical in your life

Mark Perryman 17 December 2016

Mark Perryman provides a seasonal round-up of the best books to cheer up the radical spirit

Is BBC Question Time’s audience producer really a fascist?

Tim Holmes 15 December 2016

A freak Twitter storm engulfed the audience producer of the popular current affairs programme last week, as it was revealed she had shared Facebook posts by far right groups. But is there more to it?

Tackling antisemitism doesn't mean clamping down on criticism of Israel

Eleanor Penny 14 December 2016

The government has formalised a flawed definition of antisemitism that includes 'exceptional criticism' of Israel.

Syndicate content