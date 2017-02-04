only search openDemocracy.net

The abdication of The Commons: how Article 50 saw parliament vote against its sovereignty

ADAM RAMSAY and ANTHONY BARNETT

Westminster voted tonight to pass responsibility to the people, ending centuries of its sovereignty just as Trump rampages through America's rules.

Just as cruel as Trump’s ban: where is the resistance to May’s policy on European residents?

MARTIN SHAW

As parliament votes for a Brexit plan which doesn't guaruntee the rights of EU nationals living in Britain, where are the anti-Trump protesters?

Theresa May, the press and a lesson from history

BRIAN CATHCART

If Theresa May is brave enough to stand up to the press, she will reap the rewards.

Do you remember what happened to David Kelly?

TOM MANGOLD

In this extract from his memoirs, Tom Mangold recounts the real story of what happened to his friend, the world's leading weapons inspector, Dr David Kelly.

Do you remember what happened to David Kelly?

TOM MANGOLD

In this extract from his memoirs, Tom Mangold recounts the real story of what happened to his friend, the world's leading weapons inspector, Dr David Kelly.

Rolls Royce's corruption has real victims

ANDY WATSON

Britain's biggest manufacturor has apologised in court for bribing middle-men around the world. But the ruling on Rolls-Royce’s settlement – following widespread corruption allegations – fell rather short; particularly for their victims.

Scottish independence has to move with the times

Gerry Hassan 4 February 2017

The movement for independence finds itself in a very different context to 2014.

The BBC and the financial crisis: interview with Dr Mike Berry

Mike Berry and Ian Sinclair 3 February 2017

What can we learn from how the BBC's coverage of the 2008 financial crisis and the long recession that followed?

State surveillance is a global threat to press freedom

Sarah Kavanagh 3 February 2017

The state should not have the power to secretly identify then persecute whistleblowers.

Management consultants scoop up on the secretive shake-up of the health service in England

Sarah Carpenter 3 February 2017

These aren't the kind of consultants the NHS needs.

We (still) need to talk about immigration

Rosie Carter 2 February 2017

We believe that a mature national conversation about immigration will show the British public to be more reasonable than the press or many politicians would have us believe.

Justice - open to all, like the Ritz hotel

Oliver Carter 2 February 2017

The government has committed to reviewing cuts to legal aid, and, for now, the abolition of the Human Rights Act is on the back burner. However, the fight for justice and government accountability has only just begun.

New series: the environment, corporate power, democracy and the British state

Adam Ramsay 2 February 2017

Our new series will look at why Britain is failing on environmental justice... but, what should we call it?.

It is the prisons, not the prisoners, that are to blame for record number of deaths

Dr David Scott 2 February 2017

There were a record number of deaths in prison in 2016. The problem lies not with the vulnerability of prisoners or lack of staff but with the deprivation that defines prison life.

The abdication of The Commons: how Article 50 saw parliament vote against its sovereignty

Adam Ramsay and Anthony Barnett 1 February 2017

Westminster voted tonight to pass responsibility to the people, ending centuries of its sovereignty just as Trump rampages through America's rules.

Just as cruel as Trump’s ban: where is the resistance to May’s policy on European residents?

Martin Shaw 1 February 2017

As parliament votes for a Brexit plan which doesn't guaruntee the rights of EU nationals living in Britain, where are the anti-Trump protesters?

Dirty power corrupts

﻿﻿Kelvin Mason 31 January 2017

It's time for the Welsh government to act against filthy coal power.

Debunking the myths that underpin Britain's arms exports to Saudi Arabia

Andrew Smith 31 January 2017

The five main arguments for the UK to keep exporting arms to Saudi Arabia all hold little water.

Rolls Royce's corruption has real victims

Andy Watson 30 January 2017

Britain's biggest manufacturor has apologised in court for bribing middle-men around the world. But the ruling on Rolls-Royce’s settlement – following widespread corruption allegations – fell rather short; particularly for their victims.

Do you remember what happened to David Kelly?

Tom Mangold 30 January 2017

In this extract from his memoirs, Tom Mangold recounts the real story of what happened to his friend, the world's leading weapons inspector, Dr David Kelly.

Theresa May’s refusal to speak in Ireland’s parliament is an act of foreign policy vandalism

Adam Ramsay 29 January 2017

Turning down an invitation to become the second ever British PM to address the Dáil, while clutching Trump's hand, May displays disastrous imperial neurosis.

The NHS - Theresa May's dowry gift to Donald Trump?

Caroline Molloy 27 January 2017

Our Prime Minister is so desperate for a Brexit-salvaging marriage of convenience with Trump, she's suggested the NHS could be part of a rushed trade deal – and her vows about it being 'free at the point of use' leave too much unsaid.

Theresa May, the press and a lesson from history

Brian Cathcart 27 January 2017

If Theresa May is brave enough to stand up to the press, she will reap the rewards.

England has been resenting Europe for a very long time

Jeremy Fox 26 January 2017

England's vote to leave the EU is an echo of events long ago...

The BBC is neither independent or impartial: interview with Tom Mills

Ian Sinclair and Tom Mills 25 January 2017

Is the BBC really impartial? Interview with scholar of the BBC, Tom Mills, on his new book.

To understand women's rights we must look at gendered laws

Nicola Lacey 24 January 2017

Following the global march for women's rights on Saturday, we must look more closely at the subtle but profound ways in which inequality is perpetuated by the law.

The failed Trident missile test is emblematic of a wider malaise

Steve Hucklesby 23 January 2017

The UK Government insists that it is in favour of multilateral disarmament but this pretence has been laid bare by its vehement opposition to the forthcoming Nuclear Ban Treaty.

Trump is a unifier for the left – but what matters is who leads

Gabriel Bristow and Constance Laisné 23 January 2017

Protests against Trump's presidency brought the left together around the world. But who gets to decide where this movement goes next?

You get what you pay for – landmark study exposes NHS privatisation risks

Martin McKee, Veronica Toffolutti, Aaron Reeves, and David Stuckler 23 January 2017

England’s NHS has relied on outsourcing cleaning but new firm evidence about increased infection risks should make it reassess.

After the Women's March on London: what now?

Ché Ramsden 23 January 2017

If just 3-4% of the 100,000 people who marched commit to further intersectional organising and activism, this could be a historic tipping point for feminist struggle in Britain.

Sturgeon should give Scotland the chance to reject May’s absurd adventurism

Adam Ramsay 20 January 2017

As Theresa May demands Scotland follows her loyally into the night, it's time for Sturgeon to call an independence referendum.

Liam Fox and the worst secret trade stitch up you've never heard of

Molly Scott-Cato 19 January 2017

The EU/US 'TTIP trade deal' is dead - but another deal that will do similar damage to our public services and protections is almost in place already. And the socialists are split...

A manifesto for Manchester

Steve Hanson 18 January 2017

Andy Burnham has hit the ground running with an honest campaign around housing, although some of the ghosts of New Labour remain.

Employment Diversity – Has Ofcom been nobbled by the TV industry?

Simon Albury 18 January 2017

When it comes to diversity, Ofcom is being captured by the broadcasting industry.

We design money with the blockchain

Marloes Nicholls and Matthew Linares 18 January 2017

Would you design and run your own, fairer money system, with your own politics built into it, if only technology allowed?

Back to 1971: she may not frighten Europe but the prime minister frightens me

Anthony Barnett 18 January 2017

Theresa May sets out her view of what kind of country she wants Britain to be.

5 reasons Brexit is hazardous to our health

Ted Schrecker 17 January 2017

The post-Brexit deals now being negotiated are likely to leave Britons in poorer health and with a severely damaged or even privatised NHS.

Maybe it is time to tell new stories of Scotland

Gerry Hassan 16 January 2017

On the new Scotland and its emerging political culture.

Theresa May has handed the NHS crisis to the regions - here's why that should worry us all

Sid Ryan 16 January 2017

Westminster and Whitehall ‘lords and masters’ are making local NHS bosses create NHS plans full of hopelessly optimistic ambitions, and bad excuses for cutting services.

DUP risks turning Northern Ireland into an EU condominium

Tom Griffin 12 January 2017

The implications for the collapse of the Northern Irish Assembly this week could be far reaching...

