Arron Banks’ charity investigated by Charity Commission

Top Brexit campaign funder Arron Banks has shut his charity down as it faces an investigation from the UK's regulator.

A charity set up by Arron Banks, the biggest financial backer of Brexit, is being investigated by the Charity Commission, according to documents seen by our friends over at The Ferret.

Banks is also winding the charity up, The Ferret has revealed today.

The documents, which were secured by the Ferret’s Peter Geoghegan (often also of this parish) through a Freedom of Information request, show that the commission has opened a ‘compliance case’ on Banks’ charity, the “Love Saves the Day Foundation”, which claims to do work in Belize and Lesotho.

Banks responded by shutting the charity – which has never received or spent any money – down.

The news comes after a series of revelations, including here at openDemocracy, about Banks’ funding of the campaign for Britain to leave the EU.

