Print Friendly and PDF
only search openDemocracy.net

Video: Feminist activists speak out against corporate impunity

Valerie Bah 16 March 2018

Human rights abuses. Plundered resources. #Feminists4BindingTreaty explain why corporations must be held accountable for their impacts around the world.

"Corporate abuse disproportionately impacts women" still from video.“There’s more money now in the world than ever before in history. We have that wealth, it’s about redistributing it,” says Sanam Amin from the Asia Pacific Forum on Women, Law, and Development.

Amin is one of several feminist activists who are speaking up about the impacts of corporate power abuses on women, and mobilising behind a proposed binding treaty to hold multinational corporations accountable for their activities’ impacts around the world.

In this video we also hear from Taina Hedman from the International Indian Treaty Council organisation of indigenous peoples; Eugenia Lopez Uribe from the Latin American regional NGO Project on Organising, Development, Education, and Research (PODER); and Hakima Abbas and Felogene Anumo from the Association for Women’s Rights in Development (AWID).

A Binding Treaty on Transnational Corporations has been the subject of discussions at the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva since 2014. Negotiations on a draft treaty text are expected later this year.

For too long we’ve been left with few options other than to rely on the ‘good will’ of giant companies, and have seen lands and waters destroyed, and resources plundered from local communities offered very little in return. Follow #Feminists4BindingTreaty for updates on the campaign.

Apply for a 50.50 women’s rights and corporate power reporting fellowship

About the author

Valérie Bah is a storyteller passionate about literature, photography, and videography. Her work has appeared in various publications, including Al Jazeera English, Saraba Magazine, and This is Africa. She identifies as queer, womanist, and African feminist (in no particular order). She works at the Association for Women’s Rights in Development (AWID).

Related Articles
Migrant farmworkers protest in New York City against sexual violence
Aicha-Hanna Agrane
Claire Provost
Apply for a 50.50 women’s rights and corporate power reporting fellowship
Claire Provost
Subjects

Related Articles
Migrant farmworkers protest in New York City against sexual violence

Aicha-Hanna Agrane  and Claire Provost 

Apply for a 50.50 women’s rights and corporate power reporting fellowship

Claire Provost 

This article is published under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International licence. If you have any queries about republishing please contact us. Please check individual images for licensing details.

We encourage anyone to comment, please consult the
oD commenting guidelines if you have any questions.