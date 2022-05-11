Four years ago, my partner and I were hit with the shock of an unplanned pregnancy. At the time, we had a three-year-old daughter, and another baby did not fit with our life plans. We decided to have an abortion.

I thought this wouldn’t be too difficult because abortion is legal in my home country, North Macedonia. A person can request one during the first 12 weeks of their pregnancy, and, in special circumstances, up to 22 weeks. The health service is obliged to react accordingly and provide all the necessary care.

So, the day after finding out I was pregnant, I visited my gynaecologist and informed her of my decision. Much to my surprise, she spent the next 40 minutes asking questions and trying to dissuade me, warning that I “may regret my decision”.

“You know, three years after the first birth is the ideal period to have a second child,” she said. “Each abortion could cause issues for further pregnancies.”

While I appreciated her efforts to explain all the risks involved, I repeatedly told her that I was already informed and still wanted the abortion.

“Fine. Your body, your choice. although there is time to change your mind!” she said, clearly disappointed.

I hoped her response would be a one-off and that there would be no more difficulties in pursuing what was, of course, a personal choice. But when I arrived at the private hospital where I had decided to have the abortion to avoid a longer wait, I was met with a stony silence.

The doctor asked if I was certain. Yes, I said, my decision was final. Silence again.

I told myself that this was better than more efforts to change my mind.

He explained the procedure and told me that, according to the law, I had to first attend counselling and then wait three days before I could have the abortion.