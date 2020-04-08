Alarm as two billion people have parliaments suspended or limited by COVID-19

More than two billion people live in countries where parliaments have been suspended or restricted under coronavirus emergency measures, openDemocracy can reveal, as concern mounts over COVID-19’s impacts on democracies around the world.

openDemocracy has counted at least 13 countries – in every world region, and with a combined population of more than 500 million people – that have fully or partially adjourned their parliaments since early March. Only a few of these have returned.

Another 1.7 billion people live in at least 18 countries where parliamentary meetings have been postponed or reduced – or where debates have been restricted to the immediate coronavirus response, with discussions on all other topics delayed.

In many cases, these measures have been introduced by parliaments themselves and include deadlines to reverse or review them. But some parliaments appear to have been shut or limited indefinitely – and the scale of these moves globally is unprecedented.

“It’s incredible, it’s shocking and it’s frightening” said the prominent Egyptian feminist and author, Mona Eltahawy, in response to our findings. “Governments”, she warned, appear to be “taking advantage of this global crisis to consolidate power”.

“Unaccountable governments are less effective at promoting public health”, added Kenneth Roth executive director of Human Rights Watch.

“There are clearly legitimate reasons” for movement restrictions, Roth said, but parliaments should remain open and active. “It’s especially in these times of crisis that it is essential to ensure that governments are serving the people rather than themselves.”