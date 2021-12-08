‘We need a full ban on conversion therapy, without exemptions’

“What’s it going to take – another young person dying? – before somebody does something?” asked Jayne Ozanne in an interview with openDemocracy.

In October, more than three years after the UK government (under then prime minister Theresa May) pledged to ban ‘conversion therapy’ in England and Wales, Boris Johnson’s government announced plans for a ban. It also published a study on the subject. But the current proposals leave “dangerous” loopholes for religious forms of the practice, and therapies provided to “consenting” adults, say campaigners.

Ozanne is a gay evangelical Christian and director of the Ozanne Foundation, which works with religious organisations to eliminate discrimination based on gender and sexuality. She is also the chair of Ban Conversion Therapy, a coalition of UK mental health practitioners, LGBTQIA+ organisations and faith groups including Amnesty International, Gendered Intelligence and Stonewall, which is calling for an outright ban.

“Anything short of a full ban will allow this degrading and inhumane practice to continue,” Ozanne explained. “The very lives and well-being of LGBT people are at stake.”

‘Conversion therapy’ (also called ‘reparative therapy’ or ‘gay cure therapy’) refers to any therapeutic approach or view that assumes that one sexual orientation or gender identity is innately preferable to another, and attempts to change someone’s sexual orientation or gender identity on that basis. In practice, this means changing people’s orientation or identity to cis gender heterosexuality.

These attempts range from talking therapies – communicating a belief that someone’s sexual orientation or gender identity is wrong, disordered or ‘sinful’ – to physical violence, including beatings and so-called ‘corrective rape’.

While there is no evidence that ‘conversion therapy’ is ‘successful’ in changing sexual orientation or gender identity, there is significant research and first-hand testimonies underscoring its severe, long-term and sometimes deadly psychological consequences.

A 2018 study published in the American Journal of Public Health found that LGBTQIA+ young people who had been exposed to ‘conversion therapy’ were more than twice as likely to report attempting suicide following the experience. The American Psychological Association has also linked ‘conversion therapy’ to depression and suicidality in survivors.

“Conversion therapy scars people for their whole lives,” Ozanne told openDemocracy. “It leads LGBT people to believe they are unacceptable, and the levels of guilt and shame they feel for who they are is crushing and leads so many to contemplate taking their lives.”

Trans people and LGBTQIA+ people of colour are particularly at risk. The UK government’s 2018 National LGBT Survey found that trans respondents and respondents from some ethnic minority backgrounds were twice as likely to have undergone ‘conversion therapy’ as other respondents.

Religious loopholes

The government has come under pressure from evangelical Christian groups, including Christian Concern and the Evangelical Alliance, which have lobbied for exceptions to be made for religious practitioners.

Some faith groups argue that a complete ban would infringe upon “religious freedom”. They also claim that non-physical forms of the practice happening in religious settings are ‘harmless prayer’ that cannot be equated with other forms of ‘conversion therapy’.