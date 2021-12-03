US ‘dark money’ groups behind Mississippi abortion case spend millions overseas

US conservative groups behind a Supreme Court legal battle that could shape the future of American abortion rights have spent at least $28m around the world between 2016 and 2019 on campaigns against women’s and LGBT rights, openDemocracy reveals today.

They have also received almost $100m from 2016 to 2020 from anonymous donors, funnelled through two leading US charities that manage massive amounts of money and are accused of funding “hate groups”.

On Wednesday, the US Supreme Court heard oral arguments in a case against a law passed in Mississippi in 2018 that bans abortions after 15 weeks. This law was deliberately designed to challenge – and eventually overturn – the landmark 1973 Roe v Wade ruling that legalised abortion nationwide, allowing terminations until week 23.

Overturning Roe would pave the way for abortion bans to be implemented throughout the US.

The seven US conservative organisations that have spent tens of millions around the world in support of campaigns to limit or ban rights for women and LGBTQ people include Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) and the Federalist Society, which have played a crucial role in masterminding this long-term strategy to overturn the constitutionally protected right to abortion in the US.

The American Center for Law and Justice, Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, Family Research Council, Focus on the Family and Heartbeat International have also intervened in the Mississippi case (and another similar one in Texas), with legal opinions, lobbying, campaigns and statements.

All these groups have been involved in recent efforts to limit reproductive rights in Europe and Latin America. ADF and Family Research Council are also designated as anti-LGBTQ “hate groups” by the Southern Poverty Law Center in the US. Both groups reject this label.

These groups do not reveal the sources of their funding, but after looking into financial information disclosed by grant makers we can reveal that two US charities, National Christian Foundation (NCF) and Fidelity Charitable, gave these groups $93m over the period 2016–2020 and rank among their top funders.

NCF and Fidelity Charitable (an arm of Fidelity Investments) manage massive amounts of ‘dark money’ – funding from anonymous donors – and have been criticised for financing “hate groups”.

"The American tax laws allow for measures of donor privacy that arguably serve no public good,” said Frederick Clarkson, a senior research analyst with Political Research Associates, a Boston-based, Left-leaning think tank that studies right-wing movements.

Clarkson added: “The provisions are sometimes used to cloak the sources of funding of controversial or even deeply bigoted and anti-democratic groups in the US and around the world. This is certainly true for the NCF and Fidelity Investments.”

Expenditure in Europe and Latin America

ADF’s global arm, ADF International, is involved in dozens of court cases around the world battling reproductive rights and marriage equality.

According to new analysis from openDemocracy, ADF accounted for $15.3m of the $28m spent by the seven organisations. This included its highest-ever expenditure in Europe: $4.3m in 2019, up from $2.6m the previous year. The group also recorded spending in Eurasia for the first time in 2019.

openDemocracy revealed in February that the British government controversially cited ADF International in a proposal for strengthening free speech at universities. The group opened its London office in 2017 and has been investing hundreds of thousands of pounds on lobbying in the UK.

The Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA) is well known for its anti-abortion stance and is a big international spender, according to its past financial filings ($96m between 2007 and 2014). But it changed its registration from a non-profit to a church in 2014, and has not had to disclose its foreign spending since then.

Last year, BGEA sued numerous British venues and city councils that had cancelled its events because of homophobic and Islamophobic comments made by its president, Franklin Graham. In response, Graham said his organisation “won’t back down from spiritual warfare in [the] UK”.

The American Center for Law and Justice (ACLJ) – which is led by Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer Jay Sekulow – spent $5.7m, most of it in Europe.

The European offices of ACLJ and ADF have intervened in dozens of European court cases against sexual and reproductive rights. Last year, Poland’s constitutional court voted to ban abortion in cases of foetal defects. Sekulow’s group submitted arguments in favour of the new restrictions, condemned by the Council of Europe as a grave “human rights violation”.

The European branch of ACLJ also intervened for the first time at the Inter-American Court of Human Rights. The government of El Salvador, where abortion is illegal in all circumstances, was sued for the imprisonment and death of a woman who had experienced a miscarriage.

In a landmark ruling, just announced, which will set a precedent across Latin America, El Salvador was declared responsible and sentenced to pay compensation to the victim’s family and to change its policies and protocols to avoid further criminalisation of women with obstetric emergencies.

In Colombia, ADF and its partner group Nueva Democracia have filed amicus briefs (or ‘friend of the court’ briefs) at the Constitutional Court against a case to remove abortion from the penal code. If upheld by the court, this would put the South American country in line with Mexico, whose Supreme Court recently ruled that criminalising abortion is unconstitutional.

Europe was the main destination of foreign spending disclosed by the Federalist Society ($2.4m), a secular and conservative legal group highly influential in US judiciary politics. But this group also spent money in Latin America for the first time in 2019: $363,418.

Focus on the Family – exposed in a recent investigation by openDemocracy as a transnational promoter of what critics call anti-LGBTQ ‘conversion therapy’ – spent more money in Latin America ($1.5m) than in any other region.