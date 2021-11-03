Why, as an American transgender woman, I don’t feel it’s safe to visit the UK

A friend of mine has taken to referring to the UK as “TERF Island”. Sadly, she has a point.

‘Trans-exclusionary radical feminists’ (TERFs) may be a minority, but they are more vocal and influential in the UK than anywhere else in western Europe. Their influence is felt not only at home, but also here across the pond and, I’m sure, in much of the world.

And the major British media outlets are only making matters worse.

As an American, I don’t follow everything in the British media. I dip into The Guardian frequently, and I find value in much BBC programming.

Lately, however, circumstances have both compelled me to look closely at swirling controversies in the British press and left me with less respect for the BBC than I had before.

After all, I’m not just an American; I’m also a transgender woman.

I spent a term studying at Oxford University’s Harris Manchester College in 2002 – and I’ve been back to the UK on a number of occasions since. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time in the country, from sightseeing trips around England and Scotland, to meeting friends, visiting museums, seeing a show in London’s West End, and – of course – spending time in pubs. I especially like those with ties to famous historical figures, and nothing beats a traditional English breakfast in the morning and a pint in the evening.

And yet, since coming out as transgender and beginning my medical transition in 2019, I’m not sure I would feel safe visiting England now.

Nolan Investigates

A case in point is the BBC Radio’s Nolan Investigates podcast, a Northern Ireland-based programme hosted by Stephen Nolan.

A new ten-part series, Nolan Investigates Stonewall, was released in mid-October. It billed itself as a serious exposé of ostensibly overly cosy ties between Stonewall – the UK’s leading LGBTQ+ rights advocacy group, which the podcast unrelentingly characterised as a “lobbying organisation” – and various government and public entities. Including the BBC itself.

The heavy-handed conspiratorial tone of the podcast immediately struck me as more reminiscent of the notorious Alex Jones (a prominent far-Right radio show host in the US) than any serious journalistic investigation.

And I think that any fair-minded listener would soon realise that the podcast is a transparent attempt to undermine the influence of Stonewall, thereby dividing trans people from the rest of the LGBTQ community and making all queer people in the UK – but especially trans people – more vulnerable.

Divide and conquer is a classic authoritarian strategy, and right-wingers hope to weaken the LGBTQ community by scapegoating trans individuals in order to turn cisgender lesbians, gay men, and bisexual people against us. Unfortunately, some supposed leftists, many of them queer, are willing to play this game.

In the UK, for example, the LGB Alliance, an organisation much smaller than Stonewall, and with much less public support, has nevertheless been effectively lobbying politicians to turn against both Stonewall and trans rights. The two have become largely conflated since Stonewall, admirably, refuses to bow to the pressure to dump the trans community.

The Nolan Investigates podcast plays up the same old transphobic talking points seen elsewhere, representing problems that do not exist – that familiar trope of ‘men in dresses’ using women’s spaces to commit violence against women’, for example – as serious concerns.

It attempts to make transgender people look ridiculous by stoking fear of “hundreds of genders that don’t have legal definitions”. Representatives of pro-LGBTQ organisations are put on the spot and found unable to immediately provide satisfying definitions of terms such as ‘non-binary’ or ‘two-spirit’.

The clearly racist exploitation of the latter term is particularly offensive. The show pointedly did not reach out to Indigenous Americans or Canadians to learn what the expression means to people from the particular First Nations cultures in which it is found.