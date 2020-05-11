Black Brazilian women take bold action against gender-based violence

Along with public information campaigns, grassroots groups are also distributing food and other basic items to households without incomes during the pandemic. Helena Silvestre, an activist with the Escola Feminista Abya Yala, an umbrella organisation for black women in São Paulo, describes how during such food deliveries they’ve also identified women at risk of abuse.

“We find all kinds of situations: women who need help themselves or who know of other women in danger. Through this first contact and the bond we establish, we can tailor our response,” Silvestre says, explaining that this can include simple agreements to stay in touch for moral support, or the creation of code words that women can use if they are threatened and need help.

Code words can help women reach out to activists even if their mobile phones are being monitored by their abusers. Thanks to these tactics, Silvestre said her group recently helped a woman and her young son to leave a situation of domestic abuse. Through their network, they quickly found a family willing to shelter them and also collected donations of food and a bed.

“For some women, knowing they can contact someone is already a great relief, while others need more specialised psychological support,” Silvestre says. This is why her organisation has also mobilised a number of volunteer psychologists who are using various online platforms to connect with the women most in need and help them through the days of lockdown.

A black woman and an activist herself since the age of thirteen, with many struggles under her belt, Silvestre admits to feeling particularly challenged by the COVID-19 crisis and what is yet to come. What gives her hope, is “to see so many women, often vulnerable themselves, working to help others”.

A global ‘shadow pandemic’

Internationally, violence against women and girls is rising as the coronavirus pandemic has forced unprecedented numbers of people into lockdown. Helplines across the world have logged record numbers of calls and the United Nations has warned of a growing “shadow pandemic”, urging governments to do more to protect women during the crisis.

Since lockdown restrictions were imposed by some state and municipal authorities across Brazil in mid-March, judges who specialise in gender-based violence estimate that such cases have doubled. But women’s rights activists believe these alarming figures are only a fraction of the actual number, given the numerous obstacles facing women who need help.

“Many cannot make phone calls, leave their homes or take public transport to reach a help centre, simply because they don’t have the money,” says Nascimento, at the Observatorio de Favelas group in Rio de Janeiro. “And this is especially true for women living in the favelas, who mostly happen to be lack and who rely on small daily wages that they no longer have.”