British media, ‘your bigotry is killing trans people’

The BBC has been frequently criticised for its coverage of trans issues. In 2020, LGBTQ+ activists and senior MPs signed a letter condemning the organisation for being “institutionally transphobic”. Last year, an open letter organised by a former employee condemned the BBC for its poor coverage of LGBTQ+ issues, particularly trans rights, and for “uncritically platforming” groups such as the LGB Alliance, which has been criticised for being “anti-trans” . (The LGB Alliance has denied that it is transphobic.)

A BBC spokesperson said: “We don’t agree with this characterisation of our output. There are many articles on the BBC website about transgender people that reflect a range of views and perspectives. We do not condone or support discrimination in any form.”

‘Hostile environment’

2021 was the deadliest year on record for trans people: at least 375 trans, non-binary or gender nonconforming people were murdered worldwide, most of them trans women or transfeminine people of colour. At least 125 of these murders took place in Brazil – where the BBC published Lowbridge’s article in Brazilian Portuguese.

A 2021 survey by trans-led group TransActual found the UK a “hostile environment” for trans and non-binary people, particularly trans people of colour. They experience elevated rates of homelessness, unemployment and housing discrimination; transphobic bullying online and in the workplace; and street harassment – all reinforced by a media landscape that is often hostile to trans people.

An overwhelming majority of survey respondents said that transphobic rhetoric in the media “impacted” their experiences of transphobia from strangers on the street, as well as their treatment by family, friends and colleagues. More than 70% said that media transphobia had impacted their mental health.

Speakers at the protest condemned the lack of trans voices and perspectives in British media. They explained that when media outlets publish stories that “sensationalise rather than humanise” trans people, they eclipse conversations about the urgent structural problems facing the trans community.

Such stories also sideline queer joy. “The media is trying to tell you that every speck of the UK is like this; they are lying to you,” said Shaira Choudhury, a South-Asian Muslim woman who described the wonderful queer and trans people of colour they have met since coming out.

“Look around and see the trans joy,” they continued. “For every mindless article and bigoted opinion they churn out, there are thousands of trans voices: our expression, our art, our words. Don’t let them tell our narratives for us.”

“I want [the public] to know about trans joy,” McAllister agreed, “how wondrous an experience it is, finding the person that you were always supposed to be and becoming them.”