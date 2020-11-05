From Chicago to Kiev, women send solidarity to Poland after abortion ban

Like the global outpouring of assistance following an earthquake or other natural disaster, women around the world have come together in response to a constitutional court ruling that has effectively banned abortion in Poland, which already had one of Europe’s harshest abortion laws.

Solidarity protests have been held outside Polish embassies and consulates across Europe – including in Berlin, Kiev, Lisbon, London, Luxembourg, Manchester, Oslo, Reykjavik, Rome, Stockholm and Tallinn.

There have also been demonstrations in Bali, Chicago, Dublin, Edinburgh, Edmonton (Canada), Geneva, Guadalajara and Tenerife. Some, including in Cambridge, UK, have been organised by Polish women living abroad.

Feminist activists, rights groups and ordinary women are showing their support for historic protests in Poland online, sharing pictures or art with hashtags including #PiekloKobiet (Women’s Hell), #ToJestWojna (This is War) and #AborcjaBezGranic (Abortion Without Borders).

The Polish constitutional court’s ruling on 22 October – which banned abortion in cases of fatal foetal anomalies – sparked demonstrations in more than 150 cities in the country. Last Friday, 100,000 people marched through Warsaw in the biggest protest in the country’s recent history.

#Solidarity

In Argentina, the Campaign for Legal Abortion is among the reproductive rights groups following the marches in Poland and posting messages, videos and pictures online using the hashtag #solidaritywithpolishwomen.

The Irish Campaign for Legal Abortion has done this too – and it shared the telephone number of the Abortion Without Borders network. This initiative of six groups in four countries (Poland, Germany, the Netherlands and the UK) was launched last year to help Polish women access safe abortions online or abroad.