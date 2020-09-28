Abortion Without Borders: a bold, feminist reply to Poland’s draconian laws

“It was the most incredible, amazing experience of my life,” the veteran women’s rights activist Mara Clarke told me. “It was totally insane. But also really wonderful. And proof that sisters and siblings can get shit done when they want to.”

In December 2019, three months before coronavirus was declared a global pandemic, a group of women from across Europe launched a bold, feminist response to Poland’s draconian anti-abortion laws: Abortion Without Borders.

Since then, they say they have helped more than 2,200 people with information, funding and practical or logistical help to access safe abortions either by travelling abroad or ordering medical abortion pills online.

COVID-19 restrictions including border closures and mandatory quarantines have threatened this new initiative, while ultra-conservative groups in Poland have been accused of using the crisis to further their anti-abortion agenda.

But these women have years of experience fighting for reproductive rights against the odds – and taking matters into their own hands.

From Ireland to Poland

“There’s a super-long history of people helping people get abortions,” said Clarke. And she should know. She’s an expert on the subject.

Originally from the United States, Clarke lives in the UK. In 2009 she founded a charity, the Abortion Support Network, to fund women’s travel from Ireland, Northern Ireland and the Isle of Man to the UK mainland to have safe abortions to end unwanted pregnancies. (Last year, they added Gibraltar and Malta to this list.)

The UK has more liberal abortion laws than these other jurisdictions, and the group’s strategy was to use this to their advantage, against what they see as outdated restrictions on women’s rights to bodily autonomy.

Ireland’s 2018 abortion referendum vastly altered this landscape. It was a landslide victory for the right to choose – despite heavy campaigning by internationally connected anti-abortion groups – leading to abortion’s legalisation in 2019.

A few months after the referendum, Clarke recalls meeting other abortion rights activists from organisations across Europe at a conference in France, and asking: where should we direct our energy, given the vote’s result – and, more specifically: “What do you think about Poland?”

That September, some of these women met again, marching, chanting and holding placards at a Warsaw demonstration for the 2018 International Safe Abortion Day (on 28 September), and Clarke’s idea began to take shape.