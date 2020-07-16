Why is COVID-19 hitting women hardest – and what can we do?

Coronavirus appears to affect men worst. Yet from domestic violence to health misinformation to openDemocracy’s latest investigation into the shocking abuse and mistreatment of women during childbirth, women across the world are being disproportionately affected by the crisis.

Hear from our top-notch team of feminist journalists about what they’ve uncovered with their forensic work, and from health and rights experts on what needs to happen next.

Join us on Thursday 23 July at 1pm UK time/2pm CET/8am EDT for a live discussion.

Speakers:

Claire Provost Global investigations editor, openDemocracy

Khatondi Soita Wepukhulu Reporter who has worked on undercover investigations into abuse and mistreatment of women in Uganda

Chair: Mary Fitzgerald Editor-in-chief, openDemocracy

Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0

This article is published under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International licence. If you have any queries about republishing please contact us. Please check individual images for licensing details.

