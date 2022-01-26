China’s government is targeting ‘sissy’ men, with devastating consequences

Reaching for his foundation and beauty blender, Pan Ning tells gal-dem that men like him are not welcomed in his country. “Society expects men to be warriors and accuses effeminate boys of being ‘perverts’,” says the 23-year-old college graduate, speaking via Zoom from Shanghai, China.

In recent years, the Chinese government has been fighting to eradicate what it deems “abnormal” gender aesthetics – such as an androgynous wardrobe and boys wearing heavy make-up – in schools and the entertainment industry. But their campaign has stepped up a notch recently, following the rise in popularity and style of ‘effeminate’ male idols.

Aiming to develop a “healthy” cultural environment for the next generation and to succeed in “national rejuvenation” (President Xi Jinping’s plan for the country to enter a new era), the Chinese government has introduced a raft of legislation affecting popular culture and society. It is waging a war against what it deems to be unorthodox masculine expressions, in an attempt to “save our boys” from the so-called “masculinity crisis”.

The latest example came in early January, when the state’s National Radio and Television Administration banned love dramas and talent shows centring boys, following last September’s ban on ‘sissy’ male celebrity idols.

China’s ‘masculinity crisis’ stems from long-standing reinforced stereotypes of genders and homophobia, according to Lü Pin, a leading Chinese feminist activist who has been fighting gender-based discrimination since the late 1990s. “Women are considered inferior, obedient and are not able to retain power in the office,” Lü tells gal-dem via phone from New Jersey, US, where she now lives. “That’s why, when boys don’t conform to gender norms as a masculine tough guy, the government gets worried. They are afraid that men will lose their dominant power in everything.”

‘Training boys to be real men’

The proclamations have come from different layers of the Chinese government, largely aimed at male teenagers. State media has played a role too, reinforcing this messaging by arguing that a lack of exercise has spoiled many young men and made them too ‘soft’ for the military.

In 2018, military training programmes emerged all over the country, designed to “train boys to be real men”. The Real Boys Club, founded in 2012 in Beijing, teaches boys to play golf and American football, and to go sailing.

In January last year, China’s education ministry responded to a proposal on preventing the “feminisation” of male teenagers, saying that the country should recruit more gym instructors to improve male students’ “masculinity power”.

And in May, top politician Si Zefu argued that Chinese male teenagers have “characteristics of weakness, low self-esteem and timidity” and these ‘sissy’ boys may be “a threat to the development and survival of the nation”. Si further claimed that the country’s loss of masculinity lies in the “feminine environment” that most children were raised in.

The “save our boys” slogan has been taking root in schools across the nation for four years. A primary school principal working in Hangzhou (the capital of Zhejiang province), who gave her name as ‘Zhou’, told gal-dem that since 2018 her institution had started hiring more male teachers and implementing more physical training activities, in response to state pressure.

“The policies make us worried that if we have too many female teachers, then we may be in trouble,” says Zhou. “We are taking the gender ratio into account more seriously these days.”

Targeting ‘abnormal aesthetics’

It’s not only in schools that traditional, heteronormative notions of masculinity are being enforced. Since 2019, the “boy crisis” campaign has turned a harsh spotlight on male celebrities. Many male celebrities’ tattoos, earrings and ponytails have been blurred out online, in accordance with the country’s campaign to put an end to ‘girlie’ appearances.

The language of the regulations introduced in September last year made the government’s stance clear, boycotting the appearances of ‘girly’ male idols by using the Chinese sexual slur niang pao, or ‘sissy’. The regulation further claimed that these “abnormal aesthetics” would corrupt the next generation.

“Regulations have shaped the culture,” says Lü, with a dry laugh. “It should be the other way around.”

‘Little fresh meat’, or xiao xian rou – meaning male idols associated with soft masculinity – are now becoming the target of government officials. As ‘idol’ talent shows such as Youth with You, Chuang (the Chinese version of Japan’s Produce 101), where audiences vote for their favourite contestants to form a pop girl or boy group, have gone viral in China, many male celebrities have been adopting the kind of make-up worn by K-pop stars, and sporting glamorous jewellery.

Cultural influences from across the East Asia region have helped shape different expressions of gender in China. “Many of China’s biggest young male stars in recent years have challenged traditional masculine ideals, thanks in large part to the influence of Korean pop,” said Dr Wang Shuaishuai, a digital culture lecturer at the University of Amsterdam, in an interview with the BBC last December.

However, these well-groomed male celebrities have sparked the ire of the Chinese government. In turn, high-profile idols are taking note: China’s leading pop singer, Cai Xukun, notably altered his style immediately following the government’s September decree, swapping lace shirts for sports vests.

“These regulations shouldn’t control what we want to see on TV,” says Pan. “We are hoping to see diverse gender representations.”