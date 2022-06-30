Activists have slammed the majority-male committee that has banned babies from the House of Commons as antiquated and out-of-touch, saying they are unsurprised that such a group came to this decision.

More than three-quarters of the Procedure Committee, which has banned MPs from bringing babies into the Commons, consists of men.

Brigid McConville, chair of the maternity rights group White Ribbon Alliance UK, called it a “disappointing but predictable decision by a group of mostly ageing men”.

McConville added that it sent “a terrible message to the young women we need to attract into Parliament if we are to have a democracy which truly represents all the people of this country.”

Get our free Daily Email Get one whole story, direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up now

Joeli Brearley, founder of the campaign group Pregnant Then Screwed, said the group was also “incredibly disappointed” with the outcome of the review.

“This is an issue across Parliament,” she said. “Those in more senior positions tend to be men. There are very few mothers who are making the big decisions about our laws.

“The committee is loudly sending the message that the government is not interested in accommodating mothers, having mothers in parliament or making all workplaces work for parents.”

Kay King, White Ribbon Alliance’s movement director, called the decision “an antiquated approach to workforce diversity and amplifies the gender inequalities that are so commonplace within Parliament”.

“This stance contradicts direct government guidance and highlights a distinct lack of understanding of actions required to achieve workplace inclusivity,” she said, citing the government’s advice that mothers should breastfeed for the first year of life.