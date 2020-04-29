COVID-19 poses an existential threat to human rights activists worldwide

The COVID-19 crisis is at different stages across the globe. Europe is beginning to ease its lockdowns, while infections in Asia and Latin America are expected to peak soon. Africa has not yet been hit as hard. But across all regions, we’ve witnessed an increase in authoritarianism, militarisation, xenophobia and racism.

It’s true that this pandemic has spawned new forms of activism internationally, from protests in cars and shopping queues, to digital rallies. However, we’re also seeing a worrying number of states increase control over their populations under the guise of enforcing social distancing and other coronavirus emergency measures.

These developments, on top of the unforgiving reality of the public health crisis itself, represent an existential threat to feminist and other popular movements that are vital vehicles for social change. Before the pandemic they were thriving, despite challenges from authoritarian, conservative and other repressive forces.

In Tbilisi, Georgia, Nattan Guliashvili of the Women’s Initiatives Supporting Group (WISG), told us that the lockdown in her country feels familiar to people in her community, who have long faced government-backed threats and harassment in retaliation for their activism, or simply for attempting to leave their houses.

WISG is part of a resilient feminist and LGBTQI movement that is resisting the powerful joint forces of church and state in Georgia – where influential Orthodox religious leaders have also used the pandemic to incite homophobia, calling COVID-19 God’s punishment for same-sex marriage and abortion.

Their story is told in the new docuseries Fundamental: Gender Justice. No Exceptions, from my organisation, Global Fund for Women, and distributed by YouTube Originals.