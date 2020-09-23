COVID-19 hasn’t killed sexual harassment at work – it’s just moved online

When a high-profile journalist approached Emily* on Twitter with an offer of work, she recalls being “a bit star-struck”. Their direct messages and email conversations could be “very flirtatious”, but Emily continued talking to him as “I thought it might lead to something more, workwise.”

It wasn’t long before “flirtatious” became something else, however. “There was a demanding level of banter to keep up with, and I found it really stressful,” Emily told openDemocracy. “Then one evening he suggested sending me a picture of himself naked from his workplace.”

Emily told him “no”, but her refusal appeared to sour the relationship. “It all became very awkward,” she explained. “He got very defensive. He ended up being quite hostile, though I apologised over and over as though it had been my fault. The more I tried to take responsibility, the worse it became. Then the work stopped coming. I felt like I’d failed some kind of test.”

Working online, from home, deepened Emily’s distress. “What made it so insidious was I couldn’t get away. I ended up in the garden, shaking, unable to speak. I had really bad panic attacks… He was so powerful, and I was scared of what he would do next. I was afraid to look at my phone in case he had tried to contact me again. I couldn't bear to go back in the house.”

What happened to Emily occurred before the coronavirus pandemic, and before the lockdowns and restrictions that have led to even more workers, in the media and elsewhere, doing their jobs remotely. It happened a few years ago, amid the #MeToo movement that exposed widespread sexual harassment in the entertainment and media world.

Has such workplace sexual harassment been curtailed by COVID-19? You might think so, given the widespread closure of offices. But equality advocates say such behaviour also existed online before the pandemic, and has become even more prevalent now. Precarious freelancers are particularly vulnerable, with less power and fewer options for recourse.