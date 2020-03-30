Ecuador and Costa Rica promise to probe US-backed ‘crisis pregnancy centres’

Health authorities in Ecuador and Costa Rica have promised to open formal investigations into US-backed ‘crisis pregnancy centres’ following an openDemocracy special report.

Women’s rights activists in both countries described these promises as “important” – but warned that their governments have poor records implementing policies based on human rights-based, and that this could only get worse amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

As part of a recent global investigation, undercover reporters posing as vulnerable pregnant women visited anti-abortion crisis pregnancy centres in Ecuador and Costa Rica.

Backed by two US Christian right groups, Heartbeat International and Human Life International, the centres the reporters visited had advertised themselves online as pro-choice support groups for women considering abortions.

In person, however, these centres’ staff gave the reporters misleading and incorrect information and said, for example, that abortion increases risks of getting cancer. In Costa Rica, a reporter was also told that after an abortion a woman’s life would “become hell”.

Abortion is illegal in most cases in both countries, but women still terminate pregnancies and there have been campaigns to change the law to widen access to legal, safe abortion.

In a letter to openDemocracy, Ecuador’s health ministry said it had “no knowledge of the activity or existence” of such centres prior to our investigation – and that government authorities would “carry out corresponding monitoring” of these places.

On 12 March, the government agency overseeing the quality of health services confirmed that “the detailed information [revealed by openDemocracy’s investigation] was sent to the office in charge” and said that a statement from this office is forthcoming.

Meanwhile, Costa Rica’s ministry of health said in an email that it “will send the charges [of our reporting] to the responsible offices to proceed with investigation”.

‘It must act more seriously’

Ana Vera, an Ecuadorian lawyer and sexual and reproductive rights expert, said: “It’s important the ministry is ready to take action, but it must act more seriously than in the past”, as similar questions have been raised about such centres before, with no results.

Larissa Arroyo, a lawyer in Costa Rica, added that her human rights organisation Acceder will “check this promise by the government because these centres have been here for years. They even advertise in newspapers.”

She said her group is “interested in following this up”, and that while “now it’s all about coronavirus… the right to health care is constitutional” and can’t be suspended.