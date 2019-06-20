European countries should face legal consequences for ‘criminalising’ migrant solidarity, says new report

European institutions must consider legal action against member states that incorrectly ‘criminalise’ citizens and volunteers for helping migrants, according to a new EU-funded study published today.

A recent openDemocracy investigation found that hundreds of Europeans have been targeted by authorities for providing food, shelter, transportation or other support to migrants without legal papers.

Today’s study, from the Research Social Platform on Migration and Asylum (ReSOMA), reveals a rise sharp in some of these cases – particularly investigations and prosecutions under anti-smuggling laws.

ReSOMA found that, between 2015 and 2019, at least 158 individuals have been involved in 49 such cases for offering humanitarian assistance to migrants and refugees across 11 European countries.

Significantly, they found more cases last year than ever before – despite a nearly 90% decrease in migrant arrivals in 2018. In the first quarter of 2019, they found 15 cases ongoing involving 79 people in six countries.

“We – European civil society organisations and humanitarian actors – are concerned by the EU’s lack of action”, said Michele LeVoy, director of the Platform for International Cooperation on Undocumented Migrants.

“All these cases can be related to one EU law”, LeVoy explained, pointing to what’s called the ‘Facilitation Directive’, introduced in 2002, “which fails to distinguish between human smuggling and humanitarian assistance”.