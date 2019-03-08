International anti-feminist network organises rally in Spain

An international anti-feminist network is organising a rally in Spain on Sunday (10 March) just days after a bus was driven across the country condemning “feminazis” and demanding the repeal of legislation against gender-based violence.

The network called Women of the World (WoW), which claims to have members in 47 countries including in the US and Canada, is leading a march through Madrid to “respond to radical feminism” and show “our gratitude to men, our dear men”.

The “feminazi” bus, launched by the ultra-conservative HazteOir association, bears an image of Hitler wearing lipstick and has travelled through Barcelona, Valencia, Seville, Cadiz, and Pamplona to Madrid, arguing that “gender laws discriminate against men”.

Viviana Waisman, director of the Women’s Link Worldwide, a women’s rights organisation which has offices in Spain and Colombia, said these as “attacks” are “connected to a global movement… to crackdown on equality”.

These campaigns aim to “take us back in time in terms of what women can and can’t do”, she said, adding: “We really see that anti-feminist and anti-rights groups use the same strategies in Spain as they are using in other countries around the world”.