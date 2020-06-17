Italy, it’s time to confront your own rampant racism

Exactly a year ago, I wrote an article entitled “The only black person in the room”. Yes, black. We don’t have an Italian word for brown – well, we do, it’s marrone, but you don’t say a person is marrone. Here in Italy, non-white people are either black or coloured. This article was mainly about my own experience of living, working, and talking in rooms full of white people.

As a journalist, I had been writing about Italians of immigrant parents (so-called ‘second generations’), identity and migration for some time by then, but that piece was a turning point for me. I think it was the first article ever to describe flat-out racism in Italian society: it wasn’t just people dropping the n-word, assaulting people or saying that migrants should die in the Mediterranean. It wasn’t just a racism you could see, it was a racism you could feel.

I’ve experienced it myself in rooms full of Italian intellectuals where I was the only person of colour; when I was asked to comment on the 2019 Sri Lanka Easter terror attacks on a national television channel, but they had no make-up that matched my skin; when I went home one night and switched the TV on, and realised there weren’t any characters that looked like me.

A couple of days after my article came out, my current book editor emailed me. “There’s a book in that piece,” he said. “Are you up to write it?” I then dedicated the last year to researching, reading and focusing on race and racism (my book comes out next year). It wasn’t an easy task; people don’t want to even say the word racism in Italy, let alone talk about it.