Meet Alabama’s feminist doctor protecting women giving birth under COVID-19

“I’ve been putting out fires as they arise,” laughs obstetrician-gynaecologist Jesanna Cooper, referring to her work over the past months amid the pandemic in Birmingham, Alabama’s most populous city.

A well-known site of civil rights activism in the 1960s, Birmingham has recently seen mass Black Lives Matter protests. Almost 30% of its residents live in poverty and more than 70% are African American, who also face disproportionately high maternal and infant mortality rates.

Facing a lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) and constantly changing guidelines and recommendations, Cooper says she’s had an extra hard time trying to guarantee her patients’ safety – and rights.

She finds time to talk with me by phone on a Monday afternoon. She is on call, but it’s a quiet day after a rough couple of weeks. As a feminist and advocate for women’s rights, Cooper says she wants childbirth to be an empowering experience for every person who steps into the hospital where she works – a goal that coronavirus has made even harder to achieve.

As COVID-19 cases spread across the United States, more and more hospitals started introducing regulations to curb the rate of infection. Women giving birth were quickly, and seriously, impacted.

The World Health Organization (WHO) clearly advised countries that, during the pandemic, women still have the right to “high quality care before, during and after childbirth” – including clear and respectful communication, and a companion of choice during delivery. But this guidance appears to have been flouted in many places in the US and around the world.

In Birmingham, Cooper says she has fought from day one to prevent this and to uphold women’s rights throughout this crisis. “Our first fight was to explain that we were important,” she tells me, and to ensure that maternity ward staff were not overlooked in the distribution of scarce PPE.

The next challenge came when Alabama state officials recommended that hospitals restrict visitor numbers. Several hospitals did this, forcing women giving birth to make a choice between having their partner, a relative or a doula with them. Cooper’s hospital followed suit, but she fought back.