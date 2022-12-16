A man who is suing Facebook’s parent company, Meta, has told openDemocracy he believes his father would still be alive if the social media giant better monitored content.

In a lawsuit brought in the Kenyan high court on 14 December, Meta has been accused of failing to remove posts inciting racial hate and violence in Africa, particularly in Tigray, a region in northern Ethiopia that has seen armed conflict for the past two years.

The case was filed by Ethiopian researchers Abrham Meareg and Fisseha Tekle, along with Kenyan rights group Katiba Institute, who allege that Facebook’s actions have led to “the loss of lives, displacement of families, vilification of individuals and destruction of communities in Kenya and across Africa”.

Speaking to openDemocracy, Meareg said he also holds “Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg directly responsible” for the death of his father, Meareg Amare.

Amare, a lecturer at Bahir Dar University in Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa, was killed in November 2021 by assailants who attacked him outside his family home. The new lawsuit says that a month before his death, a Facebook post called on people to attack Amare, and published his home address and place of work. The post garnered over 35,000 likes.

Meareg added: “Nothing will bring my father back, but I am fighting this case so no one needs to suffer as my family has ever again.”

Tekle told openDemocracy that Facebook also failed to regulate hateful posts that incited violent attacks against him in 2020, when he was working as a researcher for Amnesty International (AI).