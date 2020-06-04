Now, I have to take whatever clients offer for sex

My name is Zaza*. I am a sex worker. I am a lesbian and I am HIV positive. I work in the bushes along Baden Powell Drive, a road that goes past Khayelitsha in Cape Town, South Africa.

With COVID-19, things have been very hard for us. We are not getting any money because we are not getting any clients. Usually, I would go to the road at 8.30am and have my first client by 9am. But in the past two months, since the lockdown started, I have had only five or six clients a day in total. I might get a client by 2pm.

My clients are people who live around Khayelitsha. Usually, sex costs 70 rands (about $5), but now I might have to take only 40 rand ($2.70) – just to have something for food. I just have to take whatever he is offering.

I used to send money home to the Eastern Cape for my 12-year-old daughter. But since this virus started, I have not been able to send anything. I share a shack and I am struggling to pay my rent of 600 rands ($40). Although the government says that there are not supposed to be any evictions, things work differently in informal settlements than in the suburbs. My landlord depends on our rent money to survive, so we have to try to pay rent.

The antiretroviral (ARV) medication I am on makes me hungry, but I need to limit myself because I don’t have enough food.