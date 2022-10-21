It’s two years since hundreds of thousands of people – mostly women – joined protests in Poland against a near-total ban on legal abortion. Police used violence to disperse rallies and detained thousands of protesters.

On Monday, protesters in Warsaw, at the Constitutional Tribunal, plan to mark the second anniversary of the tribunal’s ruling with another rally, outside the Constitutional Tribunal, which approved the near-total ban. They say they will repeat their demands on the government to decriminalise terminations and to ensure access to safe and legal abortion for all.

They also plan to commemorate several pregnant women known to have died in Poland since the tribunal’s ruling, after doctors refused to give them abortions. One death resulted in criminal charges against the doctors.

The Polish authorities should heed the protesters’ demands and stop repressing the reproductive rights movement. They should ensure that police respect the right to peaceful protest and do not use disproportionate force. They should drop vexatious charges against protesters, and discipline or punish security officers who abuse protesters’ rights.

Get our free Daily Email Get one whole story, direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up now

The European Union can play a key role too, by insisting on such reforms.

Police violence against protesters

During intermittent rallies across the country, from the tribunal ruling on 22 October 2020 into 2021 when the ruling took effect, police dispersed demonstrators with batons, pepper spray and tear gas.

Government authorities said the protesters were defying a pandemic-related ban on gatherings – although the police ‘kettled’ them into cordoned-off areas for hours, which only increased the risk of spreading COVID-19.

Activists, protesters and lawyers countered that the authorities were targeting critics of the government, which has been led by the Law and Justice Party since 2015. Since coming to power, the government has also curbed sex education, denounced LGBTQ+ rights, attacked women’s rights activists and eroded the rule of law.

Protesters described being “hit in the face”, “hit with a truncheon” and “kicked in the groin” by police, in some cases after being pinned to the ground, according to a damning 2021 report from Poland’s independent torture prevention body.

The police also hauled handcuffed protesters from Warsaw to police stations up to 130km away on an “unprecedented scale”, even though at least five police lockups in the capital had space for them, according to the anti-torture unit. In April 2021, Adam Bodnar, then Poland’s human rights commissioner, accused the authorities of transferring the detainees “to hinder contact with lawyers”.

The independent report also said that police laughed at a detained protester with epilepsy who was having difficulty breathing. They choked, punched and kicked another protester and used homophobic slurs and threats against him. In several cases, the police reportedly denied or delayed access to medical care or counsel for detained protesters, and ordered apparently unnecessary strip searches.