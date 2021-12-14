Pregnant in prison: Why it’s time for change

She described Bishop Treweek’s amendment about bail as “very relevant”, given that the woman whose baby died in HMP Bronzefield was there on remand – when she could have been out of prison, on bail.

According to a 2020 report by the Howard League for Penal Reform, almost half of the women in prison are on remand – like Anna. And 90% of women on remand are judged to present a low to medium risk of serious harm to the public. Around a third of women on remand do not receive a custodial sentence.

Starling also said that one in ten women give birth inside their prison cell or on the way to the hospital, adding “we also know even if the worst doesn't happen, prison causes toxic stress and trauma to both mother and child.”

Anna’s experience: inside prison and out

Anna believes judges should be looking at other routes for pregnant women, such as community orders, so that women can access healthcare in the safe environment of a normal hospital. She says her mental health “drastically deteriorated” following childbirth.

Anna said she was finally moved to a mother and baby unit – a designated section of a prison where new mums can stay with their babies for up to 18 months. She spent three months at the unit until she was granted bail and returned home.

“It was then that I realised how much I needed my family to help look after my child, but I was then returned to prison after sentencing and had to say goodbye to my son,” Anna said.

While in prison, Anna’s mother cared for her son. But she soon stopped her son’s visits because they became too emotional and painful: “I was crying, my son was crying, we were all a mess,” she said.

Poster at a bus shelter in north London | Janey Starling

Since leaving prison, Anna has had another son. “Being pregnant in the community this time made me realise how little care I actually got towards the end of my first pregnancy. I was basically just left to get on with it,” Anna said.

“I got no extra vitamins, no extra nutrients,” Anna said. “Prison food is obviously not very nice. When you’re pregnant, you can either stomach something or you can’t, and if you can’t stomach the half-cooked chicken, then basically you went hungry.”

Although pregnant women are offered single cells, Anna said she chose to share a cell. “I never went outside the whole three months I was there. Prison is a very volatile situation. There are arguments, there are fights, you’ve got all these women locked up in one place, so I just wanted to steer clear of everyone.” She says she was lucky to have a cellmate who was also a mother and a cook, and therefore was able to help her.

“My hope is that the government does listen, because it’s not safe, you’ve got heavily pregnant women, behind locked doors. If there’s ever an emergency, there’s no way you can get her out safely.”

Anna said she struggled to get medical check-ups, recalling that there was only one midwife, who visited once a week when up to a dozen pregnant women were waiting to be seen. She also described having to endure the humiliation and distress of having an ultrasound scan at the local hospital while being handcuffed to an officer.

What about the children?

Barrister and criminologist Shona Minson said she became interested in the subject from a legal standpoint, “seeing how differently we treat children separated from their parents by the state in the family courts compared to in the criminal courts”.