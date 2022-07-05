Survivors of sexual violence have hit out at Boris Johnson’s government for creating a ‘boys club’ culture of misogyny and impunity, after allegedly ignoring numerous allegations of sexual misconduct by former deputy chief whip Chris Pincher.

“How are we supposed to trust the government to help everyday survivors if they don't take it seriously when sexual violence happens in their own backyard?” said Neil*, who has been subjected to sexual violence himself and now works with Survivors UK, a group that supports men with similar experiences.

Pincher resigned as deputy chief whip last week after allegations that he groped two men while drinking at the Carlton Club in central London, a private members’ club frequented by Tory politicians and supporters.

Since then, it has emerged that Boris Johnson knew about previous sexual misconduct allegations against Pincher when he promoted the MP in February. Today, a top civil servant claimed in an explosive letter that the prime minister was briefed “in person” after the allegations were investigated and upheld.

Renowned journalist and feminist Mona Eltahawy told openDemocracy: “When sexual violence is so common at the highest levels of politics and goes largely without accountability, the government – the state and its most powerful representatives – send a very clear message, a green light, that the bodies of women and queer people are fair game…

“It is a green light to sexual predators that they too can sexually assault us with impunity.”

Eltahawy survived a brutal sexual assault at the hands of riot police during the Egyptian revolution in 2011.

The prime minister’s former aide Dominic Cummings claimed that Johnson had referred to the disgraced MP as “handsy” and joked about him being “Pincher by name, pincher by nature”. It is the sixth sexual misconduct scandal involving an MP in Johnson's government.

One of Pincher’s Carlton Club accusers reported that Sarah Dines, a Tory whip who was present at the club and who he spoke to at the time, asked him if he was gay. “For someone to say that the sexuality of a victim changes things is just vile. Sexuality does not change consent,” Neil said.