“I will have to leave this country,” Natalia*, a human rights lawyer, told openDemocracy. “Otherwise, there will most likely be legal consequences for me because what I’m doing can ‘spread banned propaganda’.”

Natalia is among the hundreds of thousands of trans people in Russia who face a choice between fleeing their home country or living with severely restricted rights after Vladimir Putin signed a new anti-trans law on 24 July.

The law, which violates the World Health Organisation’s recommendations for LGBTIQ people, bans sex-reassignment surgeries, gender-affirming hormone replacement therapy and legally changing a person’s gender on official documents such as birth certificates and passports.

It also dissolves the marriages of Russian citizens who have previously legally and/or medically changed their gender and bans them from adopting or fostering children.

Get our free Daily Email Get one whole story, direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up now

“Now, the trans community have their backs up against a wall with [few to no] options,” Dilya Gafurova, the director of the Charitable Foundation Sphere, the largest Russian LGBTIQ fund, told openDemocracy.

The draconian ban is also expected to punish any doctors, psychologists, endocrinologists or lawyers assisting trans people with accessing gender-affirming healthcare – though it’s still unclear how, Russian LGBTIQ activists told openDemocracy.

“There’s no specificity of sanctions against professions breaking the law, it’s implied they shouldn’t. There are multiple laws like that when it implies that otherwise their license will be taken away,” said Gafurova.

While there is no official data on how many trans people currently live in Russia, some Russian trans rights organisations have estimated there could be more than two million, using figures from the LGBT+ Pride 2021 Global Survey by Ipsos, a multinational market research firm.

At a plenary meeting to discuss the law last month, deputies in the State Duma, the lower house of Russia’s parliament, falsely equated transgenderism “as the reason for evading military service” and accused the “Western transgender industry” of “infiltrating” Russia’s traditional and family values.

The law clarifies that the ban does not apply to medical interventions for children born intersex. But medical professionals and intersex people have strongly advised against medical procedures that aim to ensure an intersex child conforms to a particular sex assignment, with a Human Rights Watch report finding that the “results are often catastrophic”.