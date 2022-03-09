Scandal and upheaval hits the ‘anti-gender’ movement in Poland

Organisations that oppose reproductive justice and women’s and LGBTQ+ rights, as well as gender studies and anti-discriminatory legislation – what they term ‘gender ideology’ – have been growing in visibility and strength across the world in recent years.

​​In Poland, the most vocal proponent of these so-called ‘anti-gender’ campaigns is the ultra-conservative Ordo Iuris Institute, which has claimed, for example, that “in many regions of the world, the natural notion of the family is being undermined and the social functions of family and marriage are being disregarded.”

So, when reports emerged in February that two well-known employees of Ordo Iuris had been having an extramarital affair and had filed for divorce, social media went wild.

The duo in question, Tymoteusz Zych (former vice-president of Ordo Iuris) and Karolina Pawłowska (former director of the institute’s international law centre), have both confirmed their pending divorces. Neither has commented on reports of their romantic involvement, although Ordo Iuris president Jerzy Kwaśniewski has suggested that they are true. He also confirmed that the organisation had split.

Just a couple of months earlier, Zych had participated in a debate entitled ‘Should divorce be banned in Poland?’ And in 2021 Ordo Iuris published a report highlighting the social and financial costs of Poland’s rising divorce rate and saying that mediation should be obligatory (which would effectively prolong the divorce process).

Within hours, the internet was flooded with memes and commentary poking fun at the couple’s perceived double standards. A popular meme showed the pair sitting next to each other at the institute’s headquarters with the caption: ‘We found love in a hopeless place.’

A new think tank

At the end of January, before the news of their affair broke, Zych and Pawłowska (and several other Ordo Iuris employees) announced that they were launching a new conservative think tank, the Logos Institute. They also said it would address a much broader range of economic, social and cultural issues than Ordo Iuris, including housing and climate policy.

Logos’s founders claim that it will promote “rational” debate, which they say is being hampered by “the canons of political correctness that restrict the freedom of expression and research” and “ideological dogmas that obscure reality”. It is also meant to have a more moderate profile. In an interview, Zych stressed that what had driven him and Kwaśniewski apart were differing views on communication style. “We believe that our communication should be based on arguments, rather than antagonistic messages,” he said.

Pawłowska even seems to have changed her opinion on ‘traditional’ family values. In an interview, she claimed: “I don’t want to be seen as a person who supports the traditional gender division of labour between women and men. My views are conservative, but […] in reality there are authentic problems we should face.”

Such claims are surprising considering that for several years both Pawłowska and Zych held key positions in an organisation that pushed for a blanket ban on abortion; strongly opposed legislation aimed at countering discrimination against women and LGBTQ people; and fought against sex education in schools. How do we interpret their new-found love for more moderate language and a more mainstream agenda?

The global ‘anti-gender’ movement

The conflict between the two parties – Kwaśniewski on the one hand, and Pawłowska and Zych on the other – reflects a division between two strands of the ‘anti-gender’ movement, which is visible not only in Poland but worldwide.

The global anti-gender movement is a fairly diverse network that encompasses religious fundamentalists (Catholic, Protestant, evangelical or Orthodox); secular NGOs (including La Manif Pour Tous in France, Demo für Alle in Germany and Ordo Iuris in Poland); and organisations with transnational reach. The latter include the US-based World Congress of Families (WCF); the transatlantic Political Network for Values; Tradition, Family and Property (TFP), which has roots in Brazil; and Spain-based CitizenGo, which is very active in Europe and Africa.

Despite common goals and a shared focus on ‘gender’ as a threat to children, family and ultimately Western civilisation, these organisations differ in terms of their political leanings, communication strategies and religious affiliations.

Some, such as TFP, which helped establish Ordo Iuris in Poland, are not shy about their religious fundamentalist roots: TFP’s website features articles on 16th-century prophecies in Ecuador and a “Satanic conference” in Arizona. Others, including WCF, prefer to use secular language and describe themselves as “family heroes” protecting children from “sexualisation” and mothers from poverty and lack of state support.

Ordo Iuris (founded in 2013) tried to position itself as a voice of reason and a protector of women being lured by feminists and “genderists” into choosing abortion and childlessness, which they will later regret.