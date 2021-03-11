Society of Editors scandal: Statement from openDemocracy’s feminist investigations team
We will continue to disrupt spaces of exclusion in the media until our industry genuinely reflects and respects the diverse societies it covers
COVID-19 has given rise to pandemic nationalism, discrimination and heavy-handed prevention measures against migrants from and within the Global South. What will the future look like for migrations between China and Africa after the pandemic?
Ryerson University’s Canada Excellence Research Chair in Migration and Integration and openDemocracy have teamed up to host this free live discussion on 18 March at 1pm UK time/9pm EDT.
Hear from:
Roberto Castillo Assistant professor, cultural studies department, Lingnan University, Hong Kong
Solange Guo Chatelard Research associate at the Université Libre de Bruxelles
Xianan Jin Postdoctoral researcher, centre for gender studies, SOAS, University of London
Abdul-Gafar Tobi Oshodi Lecturer, department of political science, Lagos State University, Nigeria
Chair: Oreva Olakpe Postdoctoral research fellow, CERC in Migration and Integration, Ryerson University
