Special report: FGM survivors more visible in UK statistics, and activism

More than 22,000 FGM survivors have been identified by UK public health providers since 2015 – though newly-recorded cases are declining – a special report by The Ferret, an independent news website in Scotland, has found.

Female genital mutilation (FGM), which involves cutting or removing female genitalia for non-medical reasons, is a high-profile international issue and has has been described by the UN as a form of gender-based violence.

But comprehensive data on these practices is hard to find amidst inconsistent record-keeping and low reporting rates. In the UK, most of the cases identified in the data we found are from the National Health Service England.

The majority of these cases involve women and girls born outside of the UK – a finding that echoes previous 2012 research which estimated that as many as 137,000 FGM survivors live in England and Wales.

“All the available data suggest that numbers [of FGM survivors] are now very low among women born in England and Wales”, emphasised City University professor Alison Macfarlane, who co-wrote the 2012 report.

Women’s rights advocates hope this means that families from countries where FGM is more widely practiced are ‘breaking the cycle’ and getting closer to the UN sustainable development goal to end the practice by 2030.

In Bristol, a survivor who moved to the UK from Somalia, also described how attitudes towards FGM have changed in her own family and how a local charity Integrate has created space for youth activism against the practice.

Compared to a decade ago, when “no one was talking about FGM… So much has changed, and it’s survivors who are leading the work. That’s wonderful”, said Lisa Zimmermann, the director of the Bristol-based charity.

A spokesperson for NHS England, however, was cautious. “We cannot confirm that the number of girls born in the UK undergoing FGM is low as a result of changing attitudes, due to low reporting rates,” they said.