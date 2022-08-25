It took a few months before we plucked up the courage to say anything at school.

We were attending a parents’ evening at a primary school in Lincolnshire. The teacher asked whether there was anything else we wanted to discuss and my child nudged me and told me to “say it”.

I explained that they wanted to come to school wearing the girls’ uniform.

The teacher responded in the best possible way and said that, of course, Jo* could dress any way they wanted. My child’s response will always stay with me; they burst into tears.

We left the meeting with a way forward and, after a few weeks spent worrying whether it was the right thing to do, we made an appointment to speak with the primary school’s headteacher.

He also reacted in the best way possible and said that Jo could begin wearing the girls’ uniform from the very next day, if they wanted to. We went straight to Asda and had a fun time trying on clothes. It was an amazing confidence boost for them.

The following day, we drove to Jo’s primary school and sat in the car, holding hands. We both felt sick. “We can do this,” we said, then walked into the school. It was a really pivotal moment.

Accommodating a trans pupil was completely new to Jo’s primary school, but they had an empathic, human response to it, and did everything they could to make the process as easy as possible. They looked into ‘best practice’ in the education sector and wrote a policy that they let me look at and feed into. This made it easier for us, as parents, as we were less confident at that time about what we should be doing, or how to handle other people’s reactions.

To have that affirming approach from the school right away meant that we didn't have to worry as much about how accepted our child would be. At that stage, she was still using her old name and pronouns and we were open-minded about whether she was trans or not. It was simply a uniform change she wanted, and to use the girls’ toilets. She was exploring her gender identity in her own way, in her own time, which is how it should be.

Once she realised she would be accepted by her teachers and peers, things moved quickly. She decided on her new name and was more confident about being “just like any other girl”. The school facilitated all the changes, and she was able to carry on with her education as normal.