The Black Tunisian women fighting ‘double discrimination’

On 23 January this year – the anniversary of the abolition of slavery in Tunisia – seven women launched Voices of Tunisian Black Women, a Facebook group for Black women to discuss issues of abuse and discrimination. It’s the first organisation of its kind in the country.

Khawla Ksiksi, Maha Abdelhamid and Huda Mzioudet were the first three who decided to form the collective after they encountered negative reactions to a post on the #EnaZeda (#MeToo) Facebook page about sexual harassment faced by Black Tunisian women.

The women gathered to reflect on the backlash they had experienced and discussed the idea of creating an all-Black female safe space where women could express themselves without being judged or criticised.

“We shared this unease of talking in mixed movements where we couldn’t be free to say what we want,” said Abdelhamid, a PhD researcher in sociology based in France. “We agreed that local feminist circles could never represent us nor understand what we go through,” adding that Black women are often accused by fellow feminists of exaggerating and victimising themselves.

They explain that discussion of racism was taboo under former president Ben Ali’s 23-year dictatorship, which ended after an uprising in 2011. Since the early days of the anti-racism movement, Black women have been on the front line amid growing awareness of their greater invisibility in comparison to Black men.

Ksiksi, a 28-year-old anti-racist feminist activist who works at the Tunis branch of the Rosa Luxemburg Foundation, a transnational political education institution, said Black women are victims of double discrimination – on account of their colour and their gender.

She added that they not only struggle with social, economic and professional discrimination, but also sexual harassment. Black women are often the target of particular forms of sexual harassment, because they are commonly perceived to be ‘sex machines’ and even miracle healers of all sickness.

“We are stigmatised, hyper-sexualised, and objectified,” she said. “Harassers take the liberty of doing anything against your will because they know Black people are marginalised.”