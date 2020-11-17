These are the women of colour who took down Trump

Voter turnout in the US consistently falls behind that of most developed countries. One reason for this discrepancy is that many Americans believe that an individual vote will have little impact on a major election.

In January 2020, Strange of Lehigh Valley Stands Up (LVSU) (part of Pennsylvania Stands Up, a resistance group born in 2016 following Donald Trump’s presidential win) began to seek out people who felt this way. People who felt their voices didn’t matter. By validating their claims of feeling invisible and listening to their stories, Strange was able to start pushing a different narrative.

“They know that no matter who they vote for on that ballot, that person isn't going to care about them. And we’re saying, ‘Look, of course politicians don't care about you. You're not wrong.’ But it is up to us to make sure that we get politicians in there that care about us, and that know our struggles,” said Strange.

People in marginalised communities often believe their vote will do little to improve their economic standing. “So part of what we've been doing is the long and difficult process of connecting policy to pain, saying, okay, you're on food stamps, and you've been living pay cheque to pay cheque. But how are we going to connect that pain to the people and the politics and the policies that are keeping you in that position? And how can we make that change together?” explained Strange.

Wearing a COVID-19 mask, fist in the air and kneeling in front of the Lehigh County Soldiers and Sailors Monument, Strange recited the powerful words of Assata Shakur, former member of the 1970s Black Liberation Movement: “It is our duty to fight for our freedom. It is our duty to win. We must love each other and support each other. We have nothing to lose but our chains.”