These women are using Instagram to celebrate unsung women in science

“The problem is very controversial, and quite difficult to understand, even if you have a maths background,” Kazmi explains. A man started a discussion online, claiming they had it wrong and were spreading false information. “We tried to engage with him, arguing that there was a lot of research on this, but he said we needed to take the post down – or he would report us for falsifying information. He was very patronising in the way he talked to us on DMs and in the comments. That’s not the way he would have spoken to a man.”

Despite their attempts to explain the solution, he claimed the post was “blatantly wrong” and that the authors “refused to accept it”. He persuaded other people to report their profile.

“That’s when the war began: lots of his followers reported us, and our account was deactivated,” says Kazmi. The account was shut down temporarily because of the way the Instagram algorithm works. “That’s what happens with bots making decisions,” explains Kazmi.

How 2 Rob a Bank is not the only Instagram page that has received negative comments or abuse. Nina Draws Scientists and Women Doing Science, two pages dedicated to sharing insights on women working in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) fields, have had a similar experience.

Promoting women scientists online

In the strongly male-dominated world of STEM, women are discovering new platforms to express their views, and one of these is Instagram.

“I realised that people around me didn’t know much about women scientists,” explains Nina Chhita, a medical writer and illustrator who started the Instagram page Nina Draws Scientists. She creates illustrations of women scientists and shares their life stories.

“We had a Christmas quiz at work, and there was a section called ‘name the scientist’,” she says. “Fewer than half of them were women, there were no women of colour, and most people couldn’t even name Rosalind Franklin, which I personally found uncomfortable. Our knowledge is lacking, and I think this has a big impact on how we see scientists.”

According to a study by UK education charity Teach First, only 12% of engineers and 13% of STEM managers are women.

On average, according to UNESCO, globally only 29% of researchers are women, and they are often published less and receive less pay than their male colleagues.

Meanwhile, only half of British adults can name a woman scientist, and when asked to identify a famous person working in science, most people come up with a man.

Chhita’s Instagram page is intended to provide inspiration for women who are pursuing a career in science, and who often feel unrepresented.