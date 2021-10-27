Trans men in Colombia struggle to access safe abortion

Daniel tried to take legal action against the doctor’s decision but was told that the doctor’s ethical code took precedence. “That was when I realised that Colombia is like a book stuffed full of codes, strategies and pathways that aren’t worth a damn,” he told openDemocracy.
María Susana Peralta, a lawyer with LGBT rights group Colombia Diversa, told openDemocracy that the denial of these rights to trans men is illegal. “Believing that trans men fall outside this law is discriminatory and unjustified [...] it fails to respect individual dignity.”
Problems accessing abortion
It isn’t clear how many trans and non-binary people manage to access abortions in Colombia, Marttín Junco, a researcher at the Trans Male Abortion Alliance of Colombia (ATAC), told openDemocracy. Official data includes only ‘male’ and ‘female’ as gender options.
This is why ATAC and Profamilia decided to conduct the first-ever Colombian survey on access to abortion for trans men and non-binary individuals. Of the 141 people interviewed, 10% said they had needed an abortion at some point in their life – but more than a third of those were unable to access the procedure.
Ángel Mendoza from ATAC told openDemocracy that the first barrier they identified is a mistrust of the health system. “This means many people won’t go to a proper doctor, exposing them to insecure procedures, or [leaving them] with unwanted children.”
CommentsWe encourage anyone to comment, please consult the oD commenting guidelines if you have any questions.