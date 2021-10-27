Trans men in Colombia struggle to access safe abortion

The gynaecologist who refused to terminate Daniel’s pregnancy – which was the result of gang rape – told him that she not only refused because he was a “faggot” but because “you also piss off the bad guys.”

Daniel (who is using a pseudonym, so that his daughter will not be able to identify him) is one of many gender-diverse survivors of sexual violence during the Colombian armed conflict. Militants view trans men as cisgender women who ‘belong’ to them and must be punished for ‘wanting to be men’, according to a 2015 report by the country’s National Center for Historical Memory.

Daniel is also one of many transgender men who have been refused an abortion.

In 2006, Colombia’s constitutional court decriminalised abortion if the woman’s life or health is in danger, if there are fatal foetal anomalies, or if the pregnancy is the result of rape or incest.

Although trans men face a significant risk of rape and may get pregnant as a result, the current legal system offers them no support.

The legislation governing abortion explicitly mentions women, leaving out people with other gender identities who are able to get pregnant. This legal loophole is used by some as a way to deny gender-diverse people the right to abortion.