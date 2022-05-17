“Ban it for everybody. Ban it for sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression. Don’t have an age limitation. Don’t have a consent limitation. Those have no place,” Florence Ashley told openDemocracy as the UK government said its ban on conversion practices will not include all LGBT people.

These are the same demands put forward by UK advocates such as Ban Conversion Therapy, a coalition of LGBTQ+ organisations, faith groups and human rights groups including Amnesty International, Gendered Intelligence and Stonewall, which is calling for an outright ban.

But last week, Downing Street confirmed that its proposed law will only apply to practices relating to sexual orientation. It will also only protect under-18s, allowing adults to ‘consent’ to “non-physical” forms of conversion practices.

Ashley is a transfeminine jurist and bioethicist at the University of Toronto, Canada. Their new book combines legal expertise with survivor knowledge to help advise governments how to legislate effectively against conversion practices’. The UK’s current proposals leave all LGBTQ+ people vulnerable, they told openDemocracy because anything short of a full ban will allow these practices to continue – and because anti-trans practices harm cis people too.

‘Conversion practices’ or ‘conversion therapy’ refers to any therapeutic approach or view that assumes that one sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression is innately preferable to another, and attempts to change or suppress someone’s sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression on that basis. These efforts range from talking ‘therapies’ – communicating a belief that someone’s sexual orientation or gender identity is wrong, disordered or ‘sinful’ – to physical violence.

While there is no evidence that conversion practices can ‘succeed’ in changing sexual orientation or gender identity, there is significant research and first-hand testimonies underscoring its severe, long-term and sometimes deadly psychological consequences.

A 2018 study published in the American Journal of Public Health found that LGBTQ+ young people who had been exposed to conversion therapy were more than twice as likely to report attempting suicide following the experience. The American Psychological Association has also linked conversion therapy to depression and suicidality in survivors.

The UK government’s 2018 National LGBT Survey found that trans respondents and respondents from some ethnic minority backgrounds were twice as likely to have undergone conversion therapy as other respondents. Yet, last month, openDemocracy revealed that groups linked to anti-trans lobbying, including the LGB Alliance, met with equalities minister Kemi Badenoch to argue against a ban that includes trans people.

The LGB Alliance has argued that lesbian, gay and bisexual people’s “interests” are “under threat” from “attempts to introduce confusion between biological sex and the notion of gender” – a narrative move that positions the rights of trans and LGB people as necessarily at odds with one another. The group claims that a total ban would “promote an affirmation-only approach to gender identity”, and has accused transition-related services and healthcare of providing anti-gay conversion practices.

However, conversion therapy “cannot be conflated with life-saving therapies” for trans people, Ibtisam Ahmed, policy and research manager at LGBT Foundation, told openDemocracy: “Genuine therapeutic interventions, such as gender affirmation practices, are aimed at letting individuals safely explore their needs and identities, before coming to a place of self-awareness and self-acceptance. Conversion ‘therapy’ does not have this same foundation.”

Trans exemption harms the most vulnerable

The current proposals leave all LGBT people vulnerable, Ashley explained. Anti-trans conversion practices harm all queer youth – including those who don’t identify as trans.

According to Ashley, there is a long-running belief among practitioners that childhood femininity leads to people becoming gay or trans. They told openDemocracy: “Most of the time, conversion practices target gender nonconformity as a way of trying to prevent people from growing up as gay and/or trans […] To the extent that cisgender gay, bi or lesbian folks are gender nonconforming, they’re going to get caught up in that – especially at a younger age.”

The government’s decision to exempt trans people from the ban will affect some of the most vulnerable: gay, bi, lesbian and gender nonconforming young people, whose ‘effeminacy’ or ‘tomboyishness’ can be targeted on both homophobic and transphobic grounds.

“You’re opening a big loophole in the law that conversion practitioners are going to take,” Ashley warned. “It’s so easy to take.”