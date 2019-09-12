UK Christian conservatives join ‘disastrous’ global backlash against sex education

In Poland, a bill in parliament threatens sex educators with prison sentences. Across Latin America, ultra-conservatives are mobilising under the banner: ‘don’t mess with my kids’. And in the UK, new campaigns and legal challenges have been launched against LGBTIQ inclusive education.

While Muslim parents’ protests in Birmingham received mass media coverage earlier this year, an openDemocracy undercover reporter attended an event in London this summer that showcased another, highly organised opposition movement against the government’s new sex and relationships curriculum.

The event was organised by a Christian conservative group that also opposes abortion, ‘Islamism’ and no-fault divorce. “Tolerance is not inherently good”, argued the keynote speaker, urging the audience to “grow up and realise that we cannot be sacrificing our children on the altar of gender identity politics”.

Over the next two hours, our reporter heard about several interconnected strategies to oppose or undermine the new curriculum – from new campaign groups set up over the last year to legal challenges, alternative teaching resources, lobbying and promoting homeschooling.

Afterwards, a spokesperson for OneBodyOneFaith, the UK’s first Christian LGBTQ+ organisation, warned that organised evangelical opposition could have “disastrous” impacts on students’ health and wellbeing, particularly for those “who feel caught between orientation or identity and their faith”.

Around the world there is “aggressive opposition” to sex education, added Joanna Herat, senior health and education specialist at the United Nations Education, Science and Culture Organisation (UNESCO), with claims that “are often identical, appearing to originate from a single [unknown] source”.

“The breadth of what the conservative right is trying to accomplish in the US and overseas is staggering,” said Anu Kumar, president of the global abortion rights group Ipas, describing active campaigns “to undermine efforts to teach students about healthy relationships and healthy reproductive decisions”.