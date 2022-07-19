Prisoners and detainees say they are sweltering for up to 23 hours a day in poorly ventilated cells with no way of cooling down as the UK faces its hottest day on record.

It has even been alleged that officers at one jail are deliberately running the heating so that prisoners cannot get comfortable, something that the MoJ has staunchly denied, while one man in immigration detention said his room had no ventilation or air conditioning.

“The headaches and dehydration caused by the heat can be intense,” said Kevan Thakrar, a prisoner in HMP Belmarsh.

Thakrar is among prisoners who have passed testimony on to the group Community Action on Prison Expansion, which in turn has shared it with openDemocracy.

"Within segregation units, it is common practice to have to endure extreme temperatures,” he said.

“I have spent weeks in bed wearing two full tracksuits to keep warm, and weeks naked feeling too weak to move from the heat.

“Many segregation cells do not have openable windows, so ventilation is restricted, making it worse when it is already over 20C outside, plus the heating in-cell.”

Thakrar also claims the heating has been switched on in segregation units, even during heatwaves, so prisoners don’t get “too comfortable in segregation”.

It echoes claims made by abolition group Cradle Community to openDemocracy – as well as a public petition back in May that accused HMP Belmarsh of keeping temperatures in its segregation unit deliberately high, which alleged: “Despite the warm weather outside, heating is turned up full, making it unbearable on top of the conditions of solitary confinement.”

But the MoJ said there was “no truth” to claims that heating had been turned on at HMP Belmarsh in hot weather, “now or ever”.

“All the heating has been switched off the whole time,” said a spokesperson. “No heating has been put on to annoy prisoners as the allegations were suggesting.”

Thakrar says he has launched a legal claim against the prison for the way he’s been treated.

“I have submitted complaints while at HMP Belmarsh seeking to have the heating turned off or at least turned down,” he said, “but am given false excuses and lies about when it will be done only for me to continue suffering from heat exhaustion beyond that time.”

‘It’s too hot inside’

Campaigners this week drew up a petition called “It’s too hot inside”, with more than 30,000 backers.

They’re demanding that the Ministry of Justice and Home Office do more to make living conditions more bearable during the extreme weather, including by providing inmates with fans, iced water and mobile air conditioning.

One woman tweeted that she’d spoken to someone inside HMP Long Lartin. “Today, and each day this weekend, they only get 1 hour 15 mins out of their cell in the WHOLE 24 hour day. In this 30°+ heat. He’s told they have no staff, in a high security prison. How on earth can this continue to be acceptable?”

The official HMP Long Lartin Twitter account tweeted out a reminder message to visitors last week: “Even with the predicted weather warning visitors should be mindful of the appropriate dress code when visiting the establishment.”

Immigration detention

Zehrah Hasan, advocacy director at the Joint Council for the Welfare of Immigrants (JCWI), points out that it’s not just prisoners who are locked up and facing such “dangerous and cruel conditions”, but migrants, too.

“Whilst we all try to stay safe in the heatwave,” she said, “migrant communities who are locked up in detention centres are facing even more extreme temperatures.

“People in immigration detention must be given the vital resources they need to stay safe.” She urges the government “to prioritise communities not cages”.

The Home Office did not respond to openDemocracy’s request for details of its minimum requirements for ventilation and temperature in detention centres.

But one man being held in London, who has asked us not to publish his name, told openDemocracy through the charity Detention Action that the heat was “dreadful”.

“I can’t go out into the exercise yard because it’s too hot,” he said. “There’s no windows in my cell, no air conditioning, and I haven’t been given a fan.”

He alleges detainees have not received any information about the heatwave, and rely on the snippets of news that they can get.

“I get locked in my cell at 9pm. I don’t get brought any water during the night. I’m normally a deep sleeper, but I can’t sleep. At night I wake up all the time, sweating like a pig.”